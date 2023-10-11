Top 10 Sedans September 2023 – Dzire, Aura, Verna, City, Tigor, Amaze

In September 2023, Maruti Suzuki Dzire continued to sit on top of the sedan sales charts ahead of the Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze and Tata Tigor

The month of September 2023 saw Maruti Suzuki’s Dzire continued its dominance in the sedan segment with a domestic tally of 13,880 units as against 9,601 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 45 per cent. The Hyundai Aura finished in the second position with a total of 3,900 units.

In comparison to the corresponding period twelve months ago with 4,239 units, a YoY negative volume growth of 8 per cent was noted. The Honda Amaze came in fourth as 2,577 units were registered as against 4,082 units in September 2022 with a YoY sales decline of 37 per cent. The Dzire and the Amaze are getting new generations next year.

The third-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire is expected to go on sale in the second half of next year while the all-new Honda Amaze will likely make its global debut sometime in 2024. Both compact sedans will gain big revisions inside and out. The 2024 Dzire will be equipped with a new 1.2L strong hybrid petrol engine, capable of 35-40 kmpl claimed mileage.

Top 10 Sedans (YoY) September 2023 Sales September 2022 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (45%) 13,880 9,601 2. Hyundai Aura (-8%) 3,900 4,239 3. Hyundai Verna (58%) 2,610 1,654 4. Honda Amaze (-37%) 2,577 4,082 5. Volkswagen Virtus (-10%) 1,791 1,986 6. Honda City (-53%) 1,599 3,420 7. Skoda Slavia (69%) 1,581 937 8. Tata Tigor (-59%) 1,534 3,700 9. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (10%) 1,491 1,359 10. Toyota Camry (281%) 259 68

The Tata Tigor finished only in the eighth position with a total of 1,534 units last month as against 3,700 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY negative sales slump of 59 per cent. The new generation Hyundai Verna was introduced earlier this year in India and it has been decently received by customers. The midsize sedan posted 2,610 units.

Compared to the same period last year with 1,654 units, a YoY positive sales growth of 58 per cent was recorded as it moved up to third place. The VW Virtus outsold Honda City and Skoda Slavia to finish fifth with a total of 1,791 units as against 1,986 units with a YoY sales drop of 10 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Toyota Camry Hybrid rounded out the top ten by finishing in ninth and tenth respectively.