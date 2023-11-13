Top 10 Sedans Oct 2023 – Dzire, Aura, Verna, City, Amaze, Virtus

In the list of top ten sedans for the month of October 2023, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire continued its reign ahead of Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze

In the month of October 2023, Maruti Suzuki’s Dzire reigned supreme on top of the sedan sales charts as 14,699 units were sold against 12,321 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 19 per cent. One of its main rivals, the Hyundai Aura, retained its second position with a domestic tally of 4,096 units.

Compared to the same period in 2022 with 4,248 units, a YoY volume decline of 4 per cent was noted. The Honda Amaze was the third most sedan in India last month as 2,890 units were registered against 5,443 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY negative sales growth of 47 per cent.

Both Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze are expected to get major updates next year. The new-gen Hyundai Verna arrived at the market earlier this year and it finished in the fourth position with a total of 2,313 units as against 2,179 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY positive sales increase of 6 per cent.

Top 10 Sedans (YoY) October 2023 Sales October 2022 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (19%) 14,699 12,321 2. Hyundai Aura (-4%) 4,096 4,248 3. Honda Amaze (-47%) 2,890 5,443 4. Hyundai Verna (6%) 2,313 2,179 5. Skoda Slavia (41%) 1,943 1,376 6. Volkswagen Virtus (65%) 1,772 1,072 7. Tata Tigor (-61%) 1,563 4,001 8. Honda City (-52%) 1,553 3,250 9. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (-63%) 695 1,884 10. Toyota Camry (234%) 197 59

The Skoda Slavia moved up the rankings and finished in the fifth position with 1,943 units as against 1,376 units in October 2022 with a YoY sales growth of 41 per cent. Its sibling, the VW Virtus, finished in the sixth position with a total of 1,772 units as against 1,072 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 65 per cent.

Both midsize sedans are based on the MQB AO IN platform and are heavily localised. They derive power from either a 1.0L three-cylinder turbo petrol or a 1.5L four-cylinder turbo petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options. The Tata Tigor finished in the seventh position with a total of 1,563 units against 4,001 units.

This led to a YoY drop of 61 per cent. The Honda City finished in the eighth position with 1,553 units against 3,250 units with a YoY decline of 52 per cent while the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Toyota Camry covered the ninth and tenth places respectively.