Top 10 Sedans Oct 2022 – Dzire, City, Amaze, Aura, Tigor, Slavia, Virtus

Maruti Suzuki Dzire was the most sold sedan in the country in the month of October 2022 ahead of Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura

In the month of October 2022, Maruti Suzuki India Limited’s Dzire compact sedan continued to finish on top of the sedan sales standings as 12,321 units were sold against 8,077 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 34.1 per cent. Its main rival, the Honda Amaze, was the second most sold sedan in India.

The sub-four-metre sedan posted a total of 5,443 unit sales against 3,009 units during the corresponding period last year with a YoY sales surge of 80.8 per cent. The sales difference between Dzire and Amaze was huge though as the former registered more than twice the numbers of its main competitor in the domestic market.

The Hyundai Aura was the third most sold sedan last month as 4,248 units were recorded against 2,701 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY positive sales growth of 57.2 per cent. The Tata Tigor garnered a cumulative domestic tally of just over 4,000 units against 1,377 units in October 2021 with a surge of 190.5 per cent.

Top 10 Sedans (YoY) Oct 2022 Sales Oct 2021 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (34.1%) 12,321 8,077 2. Honda Amaze (80.8%) 5,443 3,009 3. Hyundai Aura (57.2%) 4,248 2,701 4. Tata Tigor (190.5%) 4,001 1,377 5. Honda City (-10%) 3,250 3,611 6. Hyundai Verna (-10.6%) 2,179 2,438 7. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (76.2%) 1,884 1,069 8. Skoda Slavia 1,376 – 9. Volkswagen Virtus 1,072 – 10. Skoda Superb (-43%) 143 251

The Honda City midsize sedan posted a total of 3,250 units last month against 3,611 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY negative volume growth of 10 per cent. In the second half of the table, Hyundai’s Verna managed a total of 2,179 unit sales against 2,438 units with a YoY sales decline of 10.6 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz finished in the seventh position with 1,884 unit sales against 1,069 units with a YoY growth of 76.2 per cent. The Skoda Slavia and the VW Virtus are the latest entrants in the midsize sedan space and the former finished in the eighth position with 1,376 units while the latter recorded 1,072 unit sales.

The Skoda Superb rounded out the top ten with a total of 143 unit sales last month as against 251 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY negative volume growth of 43 per cent.