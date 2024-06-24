Top 10 Sedans May 2024 – Dzire, Verna, Amaze, Tigor, Virtus

In May 2024, the top 10 sedans table was led by the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, followed by the Aura, Amaze, Tigor, and Virtus.

In May 2024, Maruti Suzuki’s Dzire topped the sedan sales charts with a domestic sales figure of 16,061 units. This represents a significant 42 per cent increase from the same period last year when 11,315 units were sold. Meanwhile, the Hyundai Aura, one of its main competitors, ranked as the second best-selling sedan in the country last month.

The Hyundai Aura recorded total sales of 4,433 units, marking a 6 per cent year-on-year decrease from 4,707 units. The Tata Tigor sold 2,098 units, a 22 per cent decline from the previous year’s 2,701 units. Meanwhile, the Honda Amaze rose to the third position with 2,215 units sold last month, down from 3,128 units in April 2023, reflecting a significant 29 per cent year-on-year drop in sales in India.

The third-generation Honda Amaze is speculated to be in development, with an anticipated launch during the upcoming festive season. The Hyundai Verna dropped to the seventh position, with 1,381 units sold. This represents a significant year-on-year sales decline of 63 per cent, compared to the 3,687 units sold during the same period last year.

Top 10 Sedans (YoY) Sales In May 2024 Sales In May 2023 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (42%) 16,061 11,315 2. Hyundai Aura (-6%) 4,433 4,707 3. Honda Amaze (-29%) 2,215 3,128 4. Tata Tigor (-22%) 2,098 2,701 5. Volkswagen Virtus (-1%) 1,610 1,631 6. Skoda Slavia (-9%) 1,538 1,695 7. Hyundai Verna (-63%) 1,381 3,687 8. Honda City (-31%) 1,054 1,532 9. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (-26%) 730 992 10. Toyota Camry (-14%) 122 142

Last month, the Virtus midsize sedan achieved 1,610 dispatches, a slight dip from the 1,631 units sold in the corresponding period last year, indicating a marginal 1 per cent year-on-year decline. This positioned it as the leading model in the midsize sedan segment by volume. Meanwhile, its counterpart, the Skoda Slavia, secured the sixth position in the overall sedan sales rankings.

The Skoda Slavia is constructed on the MQB A0 IN platform, which is extensively localized and shared with the Volkswagen Virtus, resulting in significant similarities between the two models. Last month, the Slavia recorded total sales of 1,538 units, a decline from 1,695 units sold during the same period last year, marking a year-on-year decrease of 9 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki’s Ciaz secured the ninth position with sales of 730 units. In comparison to the same period a year ago, the five-seater saw a substantial 26 per cent decline in sales. This placed it ninth ahead of the Camry.