Top 10 Sedans May 2023 – Dzire, Verna, City, Tigor, Amaze, Virtus

Maruti Suzuki India Limited continued to have the Dzire as the most sold sedan in the country in the month of May 2023. The compact sedan posted a domestic total of 11,315 unit sales last month as against 11,603 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY negative sales growth of 2 per cent. It was the eighth most sold car in India.

The Hyundai Aura finished in the second position with a domestic tally of 4,707 units as against 3,311 units during the corresponding period last year with a positive YoY volume increase of 42 per cent. The new generation Hyundai Verna finished in the third position as 3,687 units were registered against 1,488 units in May 2022.

This led to a massive YoY sales surge of 148 per cent. The Verna was also the most sold midsize sedan in India last month. The Honda Amaze finished in the fourth position with a total of 3,128 units as against 3,709 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY negative volume growth of 16 per cent in India.

SEDANS (YOY) MAY 2023 SALES MAY 2022 SALES 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (-2%) 11,315 11,603 2. Hyundai Aura (42%) 4,707 3,311 3. Hyundai Verna (148%) 3,687 1,488 4. Honda Amaze (-16%) 3,128 3,709 5. Tata Tigor (-32%) 2,701 3,975 6. Skoda Slavia (-31%) 1,695 2,466 7. Volkswagen Virtus (-25%) 1,631 2,177 8. Honda City (-58%) 1,532 3,628 9. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (69%) 992 586 10. Toyota Camry (34%) 142 106

The Tata Tigor finished in the fifth position with a total of 2,701 unit sales in the month of May 2023 as against 3,975 units with a YoY sales de-growth of 32 per cent. The Skoda Slavia was the sixth most sold sedan in India last month as 1,695 units were sold against 2,466 units with a YoY volume decline of 31 per cent domestically.

The VW Virtus claimed the seventh position with a total of 1,631 units as against 2,177 units in May 2022 with a YoY sales drop of 25 per cent. The fifth generation Honda City finished in the eighth position with a total of 1,532 units against 3,628 units with a YoY sales de-growth of 58 per cent while the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Toyota rounded out the top ten.

The Ciaz garnered 992 unit sales against 586 units in May 2022 with a YoY growth of 69 per cent. The Camry hybrid sedan could only manage 142 units against 106 units.