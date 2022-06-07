Top 10 Sedans May 2022 – Dzire, City, Amaze, Aura, Tigor, Slavia, Camry

Maruti Suzuki Dzire recorded 11,603 unit sales in the month of May 2022 against 5,819 units with a YoY volume increase of 99 per cent

In the month of May 2022, Maruti Suzuki’s Dzire continued to lead the sedan sales charts and it was the only sedan within the top 25 underlining the decline in popularity of the segment. The Dzire recorded a total of 11,603 units last month as against 5,819 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY volume surge of 99 per cent.

The Tata Tigor moved up the standings to the second position as it posted 3,975 unit sales in the month of May 2022 against 367 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY surge of 983 per cent. The Honda Amaze finished in the third position with 3,709 units against 478 units in May 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 676 per cent.

The Honda City finished in the fourth position with a cumulative domestic tally of 3,628 units against 1,148 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY sales increase of 216 per cent. The fifth-generation City has been well received by customers and is undoubtedly the best seller in its segment.

Top 10 Sedans (YoY) May 2022 Sales May 2021 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (99%) 11,603 5,819 2. Tata Tigor (983%) 3,975 367 3. Honda Amaze (676%) 3,709 478 4. Honda City (216%) 3,628 1,148 5. Hyundai Aura (102%) 3,311 1,637 6. Skoda Slavia 2,466 – 7. Hyundai Verna (26%) 1,488 1,181 8. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (68%) 586 349 9. Skoda Superb (1420%) 152 10 10. Toyota Camry 106 –

The Hyundai Aura was the fifth most sold sedan in India last month as 3,311 units were recorded against 1,637 units in May 2021 with a YoY growth of 102 per cent. In the second half of the table, Skoda’s Slavia finished in the sixth position with 2,466 units while the Hyundai Verna finished in the seventh position with 1,488 unit sales.

This when compared to the same period in 2021 with 1,181 units, a YoY positive growth of 26 per cent was noted. The next-generation Verna’s testing has already begun in India and it will likely go on sale next year locally.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz could only manage eighth with 586 units against 349 units in May 2021 with YoY volume growth of 68 per cent while the Skoda Superb ended up ninth with 152 units against 10 units with a surge of 1420 per cent. The Toyota Camry Hybrid rounded out the top ten with 106 unit sales.