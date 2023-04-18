Top 10 Sedans March 2023 – Dzire, Amaze, Aura, Verna, City, Tigor

Maruti Suzuki Dzire led the sedan sales table in March 2023 ahead of Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura and Hyundai Verna

In the month of March 2023, Maruti Suzuki’s Dzire continued to head the sedan sales charts despite enduring a YoY negative sales growth of 28 per cent. The Dzire posted a domestic tally of 13,394 unit sales as against 18,623 units during the same period last year as it finished ahead of its main rivals Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.

The Honda Amaze recorded a total of 3,996 units in March 2023 as against 2,998 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY positive volume growth of 34 per cent. The third-generation Amaze appears to be in the pipeline for a global debut sometime next year and we can expect India to get the model in 2024 as well.

In a similar fashion, Maruti Suzuki is currently developing the next-generation Dzire and it will be launched next year. It will be accompanied by its compact hatchback sibling, the Swift. We can expect a myriad of revisions inside and out while an all-new 1.2L strong hybrid petrol engine capable of returning 35-40 kmpl will be utilised.

Top 10 Sedans (YoY) March 2023 March 2022 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (-28%) 13,394 18,623 2. Honda Amaze (34%) 3,996 2,998 3. Hyundai Aura 3,774 3,775 4. Hyundai Verna (137%) 3,755 1,586 5. Tata Tigor (-32%) 2,705 4,007 6. Honda City (-16%) 2,693 3,225 7. Volkswagen Virtus 1,792 – 8. Skoda Slavia (-41%) 1,574 2,665 9. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (-83%) 300 1,834 10. Skoda Superb (-42%) 104 180

The Hyundai Aura came in at third with a total of 3,774 units against 3,775 units as it posted a near-flat growth on a YoY basis. Hyundai’s new-gen Verna made its local debut only a few weeks ago and it has been well-received by customers. The midsize sedan registered 3,755 units against 1,586 units with a YoY surge of 137 per cent.

The Tata Tigor slotted in at fifth with a total of 2,705 units against 4,007 units with a YoY decline of 32 per cent. In the second half of the table, Honda’s City posted 2,693 units against 3,225 units in March 2022 with a YoY sales de-growth of 16 per cent. The VW Virtus finished seventh with a total of 1,792 units.

The Skoda Slavia garnered 1,574 units last month against 2,665 units with a YoY de-growth of 41 per cent while the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Skoda Superb covered the remaining two places respectively.