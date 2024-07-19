Top 10 Sedans June 2024 – Dzire, Amaze, Tigor, Slavia, Verna

In June 2024, the top 10 sedans chart was led by the Maruti Suzuki Dzire as it finished ahead of the Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze, Volkswagen Virtus and Hyundai Verna

In June 2024, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire dominated the sedan sales charts with 13,421 units sold domestically, reflecting a notable 44% growth from the previous year’s 9,322 units sold during the same period. Meanwhile, the Hyundai Aura emerged as the second best-selling sedan in the country last month, closely trailing its main rival, the Dzire.

The Hyundai Aura recorded sales of 4,299 units, reflecting a 12% decrease from the previous year’s 4,907 units. The Tata Tigor saw a significant decline, selling 1,371 units, a 59% drop from the 3,335 units sold last year, causing it to fall to sixth place. Meanwhile, the Honda Amaze secured the third spot with 1,794 units sold last month, down from 3,602 units in June 2023, marking a substantial 50% year-on-year decrease in sales in India.

Speculation suggests that the next-generation Honda Amaze is currently in development, with a potential launch planned for this festive season. The arrival of the all-new Dzire too in the coming months will spice up the proceedings in this segment. Meanwhile, the Hyundai Verna advanced to the fifth spot, recording sales of 1,424 units. This figure represents a sharp 64% decrease from the 4,001 units sold in the same period last year.

Top 10 Sedans (YoY) Sales In June 2024 Sales In June 2023 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (44%) 13,421 9,322 2. Hyundai Aura (-12%) 4,299 4,907 3. Honda Amaze (-50%) 1,794 3,602 4. Volkswagen Virtus (-9%) 1,656 1,812 5. Hyundai Verna (-64%) 1,424 4,001 6. Tata Tigor (-59%) 1,371 3,335 7. Skoda Slavia (-25%) 1,230 1,639 8. Honda City (-42%) 859 1,478 9. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (-67%) 572 1,744 10. Toyota Camry (-22%) 143 184

The Virtus midsize sedan registered 1,656 units sold last month, down 9% from the 1,812 units sold during the same period the previous year, placing it in fourth position. This made it the top model in the midsize sedan segment by volume. Meanwhile, the Skoda Slavia ranked seventh in overall sedan sales.

Built on the extensively localized MQB A0 IN platform shared with the Volkswagen Virtus, the Skoda Slavia exhibits many similarities to its counterpart. Last month, the Slavia sold 1,230 units, down 25% from the 1,639 units sold in the same period last year.

Maruti Suzuki’s Ciaz ranked ninth with 572 units sold, reflecting a significant 67% drop compared to the same period last year. This positioned it just ahead of the Toyota Camry, which recorded 143 unit sales.