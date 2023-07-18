Top 10 Sedans June 2023 – Dzire, Verna, City, Tigor, Amaze, Slavia

Maruti Suzuki Dzire posted a total of 9,322 units in the month of June 2023 as against 12,597 units with a YoY de-growth of 26 per cent

In the month of June 2023, Maruti Suzuki’s Dzire continued to sit at the top of the sedan sales charts as 9,322 units were sold against 12,597 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative volume growth of 26 per cent. Its main rival, the Hyundai Aura, finished in the second position with a total of 4,907 units against 4,102 units.

This led to a YoY positive sales increase of 20 per cent as the compact sedan has been performing well in recent months. The Hyundai Verna received its new generation only a few months ago as just over 4,000 units were sold in June 2023 as against 1,703 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY surge of 135 per cent.

The new-gen Verna comes with a thoroughly revised exterior and an all-new interior with a more advanced features list, which includes ADAS tech. It derives power from a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine kicking out 160 PS maximum power and 253 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT auto.

Sedans (YoY) June 2023 Sales June 2022 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (-26%) 9,322 12,597 2. Hyundai Aura (20%) 4,907 4,102 3. Hyundai Verna (135%) 4,001 1,703 4. Honda Amaze (8%) 3,602 3,350 5. Tata Tigor (-32%) 3,335 4,931 6. Volkswagen Virtus (-2%) 1,812 1,850 7. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (16%) 1,744 1,507 8. Skoda Slavia (-41%) 1,639 2,765 9. Honda City (-55%) 1,478 3,292 10. Toyota Camry (107%) 184 89

The Honda Amaze was the fourth most sold sedan in the country last month as 3,602 units were registered against 3,350 units in June 2022 with a YoY sales growth of 8 per cent. The Tata Tigor posted a domestic tally of 3,335 units as against 4,931 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales decline of 32 per cent.

In the second half of the table, the VW Virtus finished in the sixth position with 1,812 units as against 1,850 units in June 2022 with a YoY sales de-growth of 2 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz finished in the seventh position with a total of 1,744 units against 1,507 units with a YoY sales growth of 16 per cent.

The Skoda Slavia finished eighth with 1,639 units while the Honda City and Toyota Camry Hybrid ended up ninth and tenth respectively.