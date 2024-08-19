Top 10 Sedans July 2024 – Dzire, Amaze, Tigor, Virtus, City

In July 2024, the top 10 sedans table was led by the Maruti Suzuki Dzire as it finished ahead of the Aura, Amaze, Virtus and Tigor

In the month of July 2024, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire led the sedan sales charts with 11,647 units sold domestically, although this represents a 13% decline compared to the 13,395 units sold in the same month the previous year. The Hyundai Aura maintained its position as the second best-selling sedan in the country, following closely behind its main competitor, the Dzire.

The Hyundai Aura registered sales of 4,757 units in July 2024, marking a 5% increase compared to the 4,514 units sold in the same month the previous year. On the other hand, the Tata Tigor experienced a sharp decline, with sales dropping by 44% to 1,495 units from last year’s 2,684 units, pushing it down to sixth place. Meanwhile, the Honda Amaze claimed the third position with 2,327 units sold last month, down from 3,386 units in July 2023, reflecting a significant 31% year-on-year decrease.

Rumours indicate that the new-gen Honda Amaze is currently in development with a possible launch anticipated during this festive season. The segment is set to become even more competitive with the upcoming launch of the all-new Dzire in the coming months. Meanwhile, the Hyundai Verna secured the sixth spot in sales, with 1,420 units sold, marking a steep 50% decline from the 2,858 units sold during the same period last year.

Also Read: All-New Honda Amaze Spied, Launching Soon – What We Know So Far

Top 10 Sedans (YoY) Sales In July 2024 Sales In July 2023 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (-13%) 11,647 13,395 2. Hyundai Aura (5%) 4,757 4,514 3. Honda Amaze (-31%) 2,327 3,386 4. Volkswagen Virtus (2%) 1,766 1,737 5. Tata Tigor (-44%) 1,495 2,684 6. Hyundai Verna (-50%) 1,420 2,858 7. Honda City (-55%) 957 1,478 8. Skoda Slavia (-52%) 793 1,654 9. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (-55%) 603 1,348 10. Toyota Camry (-34%) 126 190

The Virtus recorded 1,766 units sold last month, marking a 2% increase from the 1,737 units sold in the same period the previous year, securing it the fourth position. This performance made it the best-selling model in the midsize sedan segment last month. In contrast, the Skoda Slavia ranked eighth in overall sedan sales.

The Skoda Slavia, built on the highly localised MQB A0 IN platform that it shares with the Volkswagen Virtus, shares many similarities with its counterpart. Last month, the Slavia sold 793 units, representing a steep 52% decline from the 1,654 units sold during the same period last year.

Also Read: New Maruti Dzire to Get Upmarket Looks & A Premium Interior

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz secured the ninth position with 603 units sold, marking a significant 55% decrease compared to the same period last year. This placed it slightly ahead of the Toyota Camry, which recorded 126 unit sales, down from 190 units in the corresponding period twelve months ago, reflecting a 34% year-on-year decline.

Info Source: Autopunditz