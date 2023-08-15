Top 10 Sedans July 2023 – Dzire, Verna, City, Tigor, Amaze, Virtus

In July 2023, Maruti Suzuki Dzire was the most sold sedan in India as it finished ahead of Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze

In the month of July 2023, Maruti Suzuki’s Dzire finished on top of the sedan sales charts as 13,395 units were sold against 13,747 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 3 per cent. The Hyundai Aura finished in the second position with a domestic tally of 4,514 units as against 4,018 units.

This led to a YoY positive sales growth of 12 per cent. The Honda Amaze came in at third with a domestic total of 3,386 units last month as against 2,767 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume increase of 22 per cent. Both Dzire and Amaze will gain big updates next year as the former will be powered by a strong hybrid petrol engine.

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire’s design will be heavily influenced by the upcoming all-new Swift compact hatchback. The third-generation Honda Amaze, on the other hand, will take plenty of inspiration from the global crop of sedans sold by the Japanese brand including the Accord. Thus, the competition in the segment will only intensify.

Top 10 Sedans (YoY) July 2023 Sales July 2022 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (-3%) 13,395 13,747 2. Hyundai Aura (12%) 4,514 4,018 3. Honda Amaze (22%) 3,386 2,767 4. Hyundai Verna (53%) 2,858 1,870 5. Tata Tigor (-51%) 2,684 5,433 6. Volkswagen Virtus (30%) 1,737 1,338 7. Skoda Slavia (-13%) 1,654 1,895 8. Honda City (-53%) 1,478 3,149 9. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (-2%) 1,348 1,379 10. Toyota Camry (202%) 190 63

The new generation Hyundai Verna joined the fray earlier this year and it has been well received by customers. The midsize sedan garnered a total of 2,858 units in the month of July 2023 as against 1,870 units in July 2022 with a YoY positive volume surge of 53 per cent. The Tata Tigor registered a total of 2,684 units against 5,433 units.

This led to a YoY negative sales growth of 51 per cent. In the second half of the table, VW Virtus finished in the sixth position by registering 1,737 units as against 1,338 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY volume growth of 30 per cent. The Skoda Slavia finished in the seventh position with a total of 1,654 units.

This when compared to the same period last year with 1,895 units, a YoY sales decline of 13 per cent was noted. The Honda City finished in the eighth position with 1,478 units last month as against 3,149 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume drop of 53 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz finished in the ninth position ahead of the Toyota Camry.

The Ciaz posted 1,348 units against 1,379 units with a YoY drop of 2 per cent while the Camry Hybrid managed a total of 190 units against 63 units with a volume surge of 202 per cent.