Top 10 Sedans January 2024 – Dzire, Aura, Verna, City, Amaze

In the list of top 10 sedans in January 2024, Maruti Suzuki Dzire finished on top ahead of Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze

In January 2024, Maruti Suzuki’s Dzire finished on top of the sedan sales charts with a domestic tally of 16,773 units as against 11,317 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive volume increase of 48 per cent. One of its main rivals, the Hyundai Aura, was the second most sold sedan in the country last month.

The Aura garnered a total of 5,516 unit sales as against 4,634 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY sales growth of 19 per cent. The Honda Amaze finished in the third position with 2,972 units sold last month as against 5,580 units in January 2023 with a YoY sales decline of 47 per cent.

The third-generation Honda Amaze has long been reported to be in the pipeline but it has not come to fruition yet. The Hyundai Verna came in at fourth with a total of 2,172 units as against 995 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales increase of 118 per cent as it finished ahead of VW Virtus and Tata Tigor.

Top 10 Sedans (YoY) Sales In January 2024 Sales In January 2023 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (48%) 16,773 11,317 2. Hyundai Aura (19%) 5,516 4,634 3. Honda Amaze (-47%) 2,972 5,580 4. Hyundai Verna (118%) 2,172 995 5. Volkswagen Virtus (36%) 1,879 1,379 6. Tata Tigor (-50%) 1,539 3,106 7. Skoda Slavia (-12%) 1,242 1,413 8. Honda City (-45%) 1,123 2,058 9. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (-64%) 363 1,000 10. Toyota Camry (429%) 312 59

The Virtus midsize sedan has been enduring consistent sales numbers and last month was no different as 1,879 units were registered against 1,379 units with a YoY growth of 36 per cent. In the second half of the table, the Tigor sub-four-metre sedan posted 1,539 units as against 3,106 units with a YoY negative sales growth of 50 per cent.

The Skoda Slavia is based on the same MQB A0 IN platform as the Volkswagen Virtus and they have several commonalities including the features list and powertrain options. Last month, the Slavia managed a total of 1,242 units as against 1,413 units with a YoY drop of 12 per cent. The fifth-generation Honda City ended up eighth with 1,123 units.

Compared to the same period twelve months ago with 2,058 units, a YoY sales de-growth of 45 per cent was noted. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz finished ninth ahead of the Toyota Camry with 363 units against 1,000 units with a YoY slump of 64 per cent.