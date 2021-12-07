Top 10 Sedans In Nov 2021 – Dzire, Amaze, City, Aura, Verna, Octavia

Maruti Suzuki Dzire was the most sold sedan in the country in the month of November 2021 as 8,196 units were sold against 13,536 units with 39 per cent de-growth

In the month of November 2021, Maruti Suzuki’s Dzire continued to lead the sedan sales charts as 8,196 units were sold against 13,536 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY negative sales growth of 39 per cent. Just as the sub-four-metre sedan, six other models in the top ten table recorded YoY de-growth due to many reasons.

Firstly, the popularity of sedans has drastically reduced over the last few years with the advent of compact and midsize SUV segments and to stick by customers’ interest, carmakers have often brought in new SUVs/crossovers as opposed to strengthening their sedan lineup. Honda Cars India finished second with the City midsize sedan.

It posted 2,666 unit sales last month as against 3,523 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY volume decline of 24 per cent. The Japanese manufacturer is the only one to have two of its best-selling models every month as sedans domestically. The Hyundai Aura directly competes against Dzire, Amaze and Tigor and it slotted in at third.

Top 10 Sedans (YoY) November 2021 Sales November 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (-39%) 8,196 13,536 2. Honda City (-24%) 2,666 3,523 3. Hyundai Aura (-16%) 2,562 3,063 4. Honda Amaze (-50%) 2,344 4,706 5. Tata Tigor (42%) 1,785 1,259 6. Hyundai Verna (11%) 1,648 1,487 7. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (-42%) 1,089 1,870 8. Skoda Octavia (870%) 194 20 9. VW Vento (-14%) 107 125 10. Skoda Superb (-52%) 104 218

It registered a total of 2,562 units as against 3,063 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY sales drop of 16 per cent. The Honda Amaze finished in the fourth position with 2,344 units as against 4,706 units in November 2020 with a YoY sales fall of 50 per cent. The Tigor was the fifth most sold sedan in the country last month.

The Tata Tigor posted 1,785 unit sales in November 2021 as against 1,259 units during the corresponding period in 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 42 per cent. In the second half of the table, Hyundai Verna garnered 1,648 units as against 1,487 units in November 2020 with a YoY growth of 11 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz managed to record 1,089 units as against 1,870 units with 42 per cent de-growth while Skoda Octavia finished eighth ahead of Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Superb. The midsize sedan space will see plenty of action next year as the all-new Slavia replacing Rapid and VW midsize sedan, as well as Toyota Belta (rebadged Ciaz) will be launched.