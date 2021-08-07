Top 10 Sedans In July 2021 – Dzire, Aura, City, Verna, Amaze, Octavia

Maruti Suzuki Dzire continued to lead the sedan segment with 10,470 units in the month of July 2021 with 15.7 per cent YoY sales growth

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has had the Dzire as the country’s best-selling sedan for a long period of time and last month was no different. The compact sedan posted a cumulative domestic tally of 10,470 units as against 9,046 units during the same period in 2020 with a positive YoY sales growth of 15.7 per cent.

The Hyundai Aura finished in the second position in the month of July 2021 as 4,034 units were recorded against 1,839 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a healthy sales increase of just over 119 per cent. The fifth-generation Honda City led the mid-size sedan segment last month as 3,627 units were registered.

In comparison to the same month in 2020 with 1,975 units, a YoY surge of 83.6 per cent was seen. Its main rival, the Hyundai Verna, ended up as the fourth most sedan in the country as 1,827 units were sold against 1,906 units during the same period twelve months ago with 4 per cent negative volume growth.

Top 10 Most Sold Sedans (YoY) July 2021 Sales July 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (15.7%) 10,470 9,046 2. Hyundai Xcent/Aura (119.3%) 4,034 1,839 3. Honda City (83.6%) 3,627 1,975 4. Hyundai Verna (-4%) 1,827 1,906 5. Tata Tigor (125%) 1,636 727 6. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (11.2%) 1,450 1,303 7. Honda Amaze (-56%) 1,134 2,587 8. Skoda Rapid (7.4%) 793 738 9. Skoda Superb (434.7%) 246 46 10. Skoda Octavia (2637%) 219 8

The Tata Tigor finished in the fifth position with 1,636 unit sales against 727 units during the same period last year with 125 per cent positive growth. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz could only manage to finish sixth with 1,450 units against 1,303 units in July 2020 with 11.2 per cent increase in volume numbers.

The Honda Amaze slotted in at seventh with 1,134 units against 2,587 units during the corresponding period in 2020 with 56 per cent negative volume growth. The facelifted Amaze with mild cosmetic updates and possible subtle interior changes will launch within the next two weeks and it will continue to have the same powertrain choices.

The Skoda Rapid finished ninth with 793 units against 738 units with 7.4 per cent growth while its bigger sibling Superb garnered 246 units. The recently launched new generation Skoda Octavia rounded out the top ten table with 219 units. A midsize sedan that will be positioned above the Rapid is currently under development for 2022.