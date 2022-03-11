Top 10 Sedans In Feb 2022 – Dzire, Tigor, Slavia, Aura, City, Amaze, Verna

Maruti Suzuki Dzire was the most sold sedan in India in February 2022 ahead of Tata Tigor, Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura

In the sedan segment, the dominance of Maruti Suzuki’s Dzire is second to none as the compact model has long been the flag bearer. It often beats its competition by multiple folds in sales numbers and last month was no different, as 17,438 units were recorded against 11,901 units during the same period in 2021 with a massive YoY volume increase of 47 per cent.

The sub-four-metre sedan has its CNG version introduced as well and is offered in the mid-spec VXi and top-end ZXi trims with a starting price of Rs. 8.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The Dzire CNG competes against Hyundai Aura CNG and the recently launched Tata Tigor CNG in its segment and it is the most fuel-efficient with a claimed mileage of more than 31 km/kg.

The Tata Tigor broke the stereotype in the month of February 2022 as it rose to the second position by beating Honda Amaze. It is the only compact sedan in the country sold with petrol, CNG and electric variants. It recorded a cumulative domestic total of 4,091 units as against 1,939 units during the same period last year with a massive growth of 111 per cent on a YoY basis.

Top 10 Sedans (YoY) February 2022 Sales February 2021 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (47%) 17,438 11,901 2. Tata Tigor (111%) 4,091 1,939 3. Honda Amaze (-31%) 3,405 4,939 4. Hyundai Aura (-15%) 3,668 4,300 5. Honda City (12%) 2,836 2,524 6. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (27%) 1,912 1,510 7. Skoda Slavia 1,862 – 8. Hyundai Verna (-48%) 1,058 2,047 9. Volkswagen Vento (49%) 277 186 10. Skoda Octavia (8300%) 168 2

The Honda Amaze came in at third with 3,405 units as against 4,939 units in Feb 2021 with a YoY volume decline of 31 per cent. The Hyundai Aura slotted in at fourth with a total of 3,668 units as against 4,300 units during the corresponding period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 15 per cent.

The Honda City finished in the fifth position with 2,836 units against 2,524 units with a YoY growth of 12 per cent while the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz ended up sixth with 1,919 units against 1,510 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY surge of 27 per cent. The Skoda Slavia recorded 1,862 units and it has been decently received in its segment since its recent launch. The Hyundai Verna finished in the eighth position with 1,058 unit sales as against 2,047 units in February 2021 with a YoY volume de-growth of 48 per cent. The Volkswagen Vento is certainly on its final leg and it will be replaced by the Virtus in May 2022. Last month, 277 units were posted as it finished ninth ahead of Skoda Octavia.