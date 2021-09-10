Top 10 Sedans In August 2021 – Amaze, Dzire, City, Aura, Tigor, Octavia

Honda Amaze beat Maruti Suzuki Dzire in the month of August 2021 with 6,591 unit sales as against 3,684 units with 79 per cent growth

In the month of August 2021, Honda Cars India had the Amaze finish at the top of the sedan sales charts as it beat the long time leader Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The Amaze posted 6,591 units last month as against 3,684 units during the same period in 2020 with a massive YoY volume increase of 79 per cent in the domestic market.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire could only manage 5,714 units in August 2021 as against 13,629 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with 58 per cent negative sales growth. The Honda City slotted in at third with 3,284 units as against 2,299 units during the same period in 2020 with 43 per cent positive sales increase.

The Hyundai Aura managed to record 3,094 unit sales last month as against 3,228 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY negative sales growth of 4 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz was the second most sold midsize sedan in the country in August 2021 as 2,146 units were recorded against 1,223 units with 75 per cent volume surge.

Top 10 Most Sold Sedans (YoY) August 2021 Sales August 2020 Sales 1. Honda Amaze (79%) 6,591 3,684 2. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (-58%) 5,714 13,629 3. Honda City (43%) 3,284 2,299 4. Hyundai Xcent/Aura (-4%) 3,094 3,228 5. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (75%) 2,146 1,223 6. Hyundai Verna (4%) 2,098 2,015 7. Tata Tigor (65%) 1,673 1,016 8. Skoda Rapid (-15%) 595 697 9. Skoda Superb (48%) 180 122 10. Skoda Octavia (1567%) 150 9

In the second half of the table, Hyundai had the Verna finish in the sixth position with 2,098 unit sales as against 2,015 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY increase of 4 per cent. Tata Motors ended up as the seventh most sold sedan last month with 1,673 units as against 1,016 units in August 2020 with 65 per cent YoY increase in numbers.

The electric version of the Tigor was updated recently based on the Ziptron technology and is currently offered with a higher driving range in a single charge. The Skoda Rapid was the eighth-most sold sedan in India last month as 595 units were sold against 697 units in August 2020 with 15 per cent decline in volumes.

The Skoda Superb posted 180 units as against 122 units during the same period last year with 48 per cent growth while the Skoda Octavia rounded out the top ten with 150 unit sales.