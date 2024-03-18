Top 10 Sedans February 2024 – Dzire, City, Amaze, Aura, Verna

In the list of top 10 sedans in February 2024, Maruti Suzuki Dzire led the way ahead of Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze and Tata Tigor

In February 2024, Maruti Suzuki’s Dzire secured the top spot on the sedan sales charts with a domestic tally of 15,837 units. This figure represents a slight decline from the 16,798 units sold during the same period last year, resulting in a year-on-year volume de-growth of 5.7 percent. Meanwhile, one of its primary competitors, the Hyundai Aura, emerged as the second most sold sedan in the country last month.

During the same period twelve months ago, the Aura recorded a total of 5,053 unit sales, experiencing a year-on-year sales drop of 8.5 percent from 5,524 units. The Honda Amaze secured the third position, with 2,774 units sold last month compared to 4,123 units in February 2023, resulting in a year-on-year sales decline of 32.7 per cent.

The much-anticipated third-generation Honda Amaze has been rumored to be in development but has yet to materialize. The Hyundai Verna secured the fifth position, with a total of 1,680 units sold, marking a year-on-year positive sales surge of 3474.4 percent from 47 units during the same period last year. It surpassed rivals such as the VW Virtus, Honda City, and Skoda Slavia in sales figures.

Top 10 Sedans (YoY) Sales In February 2024 Sales In February 2023 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (-5.7%) 15,837 16,798 2. Hyundai Aura (-8.5%) 5,053 5,524 3. Honda Amaze (-32.7%) 2,774 4,123 4. Tata Tigor (-44.1%) 1,712 3,064 5. Hyundai Verna (3474.4%) 1,680 47 6. Volkswagen Virtus (4.3%) 1,631 1,563 7. Honda City (-39.6%) 1,184 1,963 8. Skoda Slavia (-19.3%) 1,028 1,274 9. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (-39.2%) 481 792 10. Toyota Camry (213.4%) 210 67

The Virtus midsize sedan has been enduring consistent sales numbers and last month was no different as 1,631 units were registered against 1,563 units with a YoY growth of 4.3 per cent. The Tigor sub-four-metre sedan posted 1,712 units as against 3,064 units with a YoY negative sales growth of 44.1 per cent.

The Skoda Slavia shares the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform with the Volkswagen Virtus, resulting in several commonalities including the features list and powertrain options. Last month, the Slavia recorded a total of 1,028 units sold, compared to 1,274 units during the same period last year, marking a year-on-year drop of 19.3 per cent. The fifth-generation Honda City secured the seventh position, with 1,184 units sold.

Compared to the same period twelve months ago when it recorded 1,963 units, a year-on-year sales de-growth of 39.6 per cent was observed. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz finished ninth ahead of the Toyota Camry by registering 481 units compared to 792 units during the same period last year, representing a year-on-year drop of 39.2 per cent.