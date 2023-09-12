Top 10 Sedans August 2023 – Dzire, Verna, City, Tigor, Amaze, Slavia

In August 2023, Maruti Suzuki Dzire came on top with a total of 13,293 units as against 11,868 units with a YoY sales increase of 12 per cent

Last month, Maruti Suzuki’s highly popular Dzire retained its position at the top of the sedan sales charts as 13,293 units were sold against 11,868 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive volume growth of 12 per cent. The Hyundai Aura finished in the second position with a cumulative total of 4,892 units last month.

In comparison to the same period last year with 4,378 units, a YoY sales increase of 12 per cent was noted. The Honda Amaze finished in the third position with a total of 3,564 units as against 3,418 units in August 2022 with a volume increase of 4 per cent. The Tata Tigor came in at fourth with 2,947 units as against 3,486 units.

This led to a YoY volume decline of 15 per cent. The new generation Hyundai Verna finished in the fifth position with a domestic total of 2,576 units as against 1,734 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY sales surge of 49 per cent. It was the most sold midsize sedan in the country and has been well-received by customers since its launch.

Top 10 Sedans (YoY) August 2023 Sales August 2022 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (12%) 13,293 11,868 2. Hyundai Aura (12%) 4,892 4,378 3. Honda Amaze (4%) 3,564 3,418 4. Tata Tigor (-15%) 2,947 3,486 5. Hyundai Verna (49%) 2,576 1,734 6. Volkswagen Virtus (145%) 2,140 873 7. Skoda Slavia (-15%) 1,657 1,941 8. Honda City (-57%) 1,494 3,488 9. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (-44%) 849 1,516 10. Toyota Camry (192%) 181 62

The 2023 Hyundai Verna comes with a host of revisions inside and out and it derives power from a new 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine, delivering around 160 PS maximum power and 253 Nm of peak torque. In the second half of the table, VW’s Virtus finished in the sixth position with a domestic total of 2,140 units.

In comparison to the same period last year with 873 units, a YoY sales increase of 145 per cent was recorded. The Skoda Slavia came in at seventh with a total of 1,657 units as against 1,941 units in August 2022 with a YoY volume drop of 57 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz finished in the ninth position with a total of 849 units. The sedan sold through Nexa dealerships endured a YoY de-growth of 44 per cent as 1,516 units were registered in August 2022. The Toyota Camry Hybrid rounded out the top ten.