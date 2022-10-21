Top 10 Scooters September 2022 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, Dio, Ntorq

Honda Activa was the most sold scooter in the country in September 2022 as it finished ahead of TVS Jupiter, Suzuki Access 125 and TVS Ntorq 125

In the month of September 2022, Honda’s Activa continued to sit on top of the sales charts as 2,45,607 units were recorded against 2,45,352 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY sales growth of just 0.1 per cent. The TVS Jupiter was the second most sold scooter in the country last month with 82,394 unit sales.

This when compared to the corresponding period in 2021 with 56,339 units, a YoY volume increase of 46.2 per cent was noted. The Suzuki Access 125 finished in the third position with 46,851 units against 45,040 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY positive sales growth of 4.02 per cent in the domestic market.

The TVS Ntorq 125 slotted in at fourth with a cumulative domestic tally of 31,497 units against 29,452 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales growth of 6.94 per cent. Honda’s Dio finished in the fifth position with 29,994 unit sales against 34,557 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY negative sales growth of 13.2 per cent.

Top 10 Scooters (YoY) Sep 2022 Sales Sep 2021 Sales 1. Honda Activa (0.1%) 2,45,607 2,45,352 2. TVS Jupiter (46.2%) 82,394 56,339 3. Suzuki Access (4.02%) 46,851 45,040 4. TVS Ntorq (6.94%) 31,497 29,452 5. Honda Dio (-13.2%) 29,994 34,557 6. Hero Pleasure+ (-9%) 19,682 21,648 7. Hero Destini (20.9%) 14,951 12,358 8. Suzuki Burgman Street (48.5%) 12,875 8,669 9. Yamaha Fascino (-27.3%) 10,348 14,244 10. TVS Pep+ (31.1%) 9,518 7,259

The Hero Pleasure+ was the sixth most sold scooter in the country last month with 19,682 units against 21,648 units in September 2021 with a YoY sales decline of 9 per cent. Hero MotoCorp’s Destini 125 finished in the seventh position with 14,951 units last month against 12,358 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago.

The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 ended up eighth with a domestic total of 12,875 units against 8,669 units in September 2021 with a YoY positive volume surge of 48.5 per cent. The Yamaha Fascino finished in the ninth position with 10,348 units against 14,244 units during the same period last year with a YoY drop of 27.3 per cent.

TVS Motor Company’s Pep+ was the tenth most sold scooter in India last month as 9,518 units were registered against 7,259 units with a YoY volume jump of 31.1 per cent. The scooter space is expected to see plenty of action before the end of this year.