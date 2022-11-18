Top 10 Scooters Oct 2022 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, Dio, Ntorq

Honda Activa was the most sold scooter in India in October 2022 as well as it finished ahead of TVS Jupiter and Suzuki Access

In the month of October 2022, Honda’s Activa continue to stretch its reign as the most sold scooter in the country as 2,10,623 units were sold against 1,96,699 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 7 per cent. TVS Motor Company’s Jupiter saw its range expanded with the inclusion of a 125 cc iteration last year.

It has been well received by customers and the Jupiter nameplate was responsible for garnering 77,042 unit sales last month as against 72,161 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 6.7 per cent. The Access 125 from Suzuki remained in the third position with a total of 49,192 unit sales.

This when compared to the same period last year with 46,450 units, a YoY sales growth of 5.9 per cent was seen. Another TVS model in the top ten scooter sales chart for October 2022 was the Ntorq 125. The sporty-looking model posted a total of 31,049 unit sales last month as against 25,693 units in October 2021 with a YoY growth of 20.8 per cent.

Top 10 Scooters (YoY) Oct 2022 Sales Oct 2021 Sales 1. Honda Activa (7%) 2,10,623 1,96,699 2. TVS Jupiter (6.7%) 77,042 72,161 3. Suzuki Access (5.9%) 49,192 46,450 4. TVS Ntorq (20.8%) 31,049 25,693 5. Honda Dio (-5.8%) 24,134 25,641 6. Hero Pleasure+ (-31.2%) 14,927 21,716 7. Hero Destini (14.4%) 14,759 12,898 8. Suzuki Burgman Street (74.4%) 12,557 7,199 9. Yamaha RayZR (-14.1%) 11,683 13,601 10. Yamaha Fascino (-22.1%) 10,501 13,487

Honda finished in the fifth position with 24,134 unit sales as against 25,641 units in October 2021 with a YoY negative sales growth of 5.8 per cent. In the second half of the table, Hero’s Pleasure+ finished in the sixth position with 14,927 units against 21,716 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY volume drop of 31.2 per cent.

The Destini 125 slotted in at seventh with a total of 14,759 units as against 12,898 units with a YoY growth of 14.4 per cent. Suzuki’s Burgman Street 125 recorded a domestic tally of 12,557 unit sales against 7,199 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales increase of 74.4 per cent.

The Yamaha RayZR finished in the ninth position with 11,683 units against 13,601 units in October 2021 with a YoY decline of 14.1 per cent. Its sibling, the Fascino 125, rounded out the top ten with 10,501 units against 13,487 units resulting in a YoY drop of 22.1 per cent.