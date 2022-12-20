Top 10 Scooters Nov 2022 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, Dio, Ntorq, iQube

Honda Activa finished on top of the scooter sales charts in the month of November 2022 ahead of Suzuki Access and TVS Jupiter

In the month of November 2022, Honda’s Activa continued to lead the way in scooter sales charts as it impressed with a YoY positive sales growth of 41.1 per cent. The Activa managed a total of 1,75,084 units last month as against 1,24,082 units during the same period last year. The Suzuki Access 125 finished in the second position.

The Japanese scooter posted a total of 48,113 units last month as against 42,481 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY positive sales increase of 13.2 per cent. TVS Motor Company’s Jupiter finished in the third position with 47,422 unit sales as against 44,139 units in November 2021 with a YoY growth of 7.4 per cent.

The Hero Pleasure Plus finished in the fourth position as it moved up the standings with a YoY volume increase of 77.2 per cent. It registered a cumulative domestic tally of 19,739 units as against 11,136 units. The Ntorq 125 slotted in at fifth with 17,003 units as against 19,157 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY sales drop of 11.2 per cent.

Top 10 Scooters (YoY) Nov 2022 Sales Nov 2021 Sales 1. Honda Activa (41.1%) 1,75,084 1,24,082 2. Suzuki Access (13.2%) 48,113 42,481 3. TVS Jupiter (7.4%) 47,422 44,139 4. Hero Pleasure+ (77.2%) 19,739 11,136 5. TVS Ntorq (-11.2%) 17,003 19,157 6. Honda Dio (88.9%) 16,102 8,522 7. Hero Destini (372.1%) 15,411 3,264 8. Yamaha RayZR (-12.5%) 10,795 12,344 9. TVS iQube (1338.6%) 10,056 699 10. Yamaha Fascino (19.5%) 9,801 8,202

Honda’s Dio came in at sixth with 16,102 unit sales in the month of November 2022 as against 8,522 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY sales surge of close to 89 per cent. The Hero Destini 125 ended up in the seventh position with 15,411 unit sales as against 3,264 units during the same period last year.

This led to a YoY volume surge of 372.1 per cent. The Yamaha RayZR finished in the eighth position with 10,795 units as against 12,344 units in November 2021 with a YoY negative sales growth of 12.5 per cent. TVS Motor Company’s iQube came in at ninth with 10,056 units as against 699 units with a massive YoY surge of 1338.6 per cent.

Yamaha Motor India’s Fascino finished in the tenth position with 9,801 unit sales as against 8,202 units in November 2021 with a YoY positive sales growth of 19.5 per cent.