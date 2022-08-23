Top 10 Scooters July 2022 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, Ntorq, Dio, Fascino

Honda Activa posted 2,13,807 units in July 2022 against 1,62,956 units with a YoY sales growth of 31.2 per cent on YoY basis

In the month of July 2022, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India’s Activa reigned supreme on top of the sales charts as 2,13,807 units were recorded against 1,62,956 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume increase of 31.2 per cent. Only a few days ago, Honda introduced the Premium Edition of the Activa 6G with minor updates.

TVS Motor Compay’s Jupiter posted a cumulative domestic tally of 62,094 units against 38,209 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 62.5 per cent. The Hosur-based manufacturer introduced the Jupiter 125 last year and it has been well received by customers.

The Suzuki Access 125 registered a total of 41,440 units last month against 46,985 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY negative sales growth of 11.8 per cent. Honda’s Dio made it to the fourth position with 36,229 unit sales against 20,604 units in July 2021 with a huge YoY positive volume growth of 75.8 per cent in India.

Top 10 Scooters (YoY) July 2022 Sales July 2021 Sales 1. Honda Activa (31.2%) 2,13,807 1,62,956 2. TVS Jupiter (62.5%) 62,094 38,209 3. Suzuki Access (-11.8%) 41,440 46,985 4. Honda Dio (75.8%) 36,229 20,604 5. TVS Ntorq (1.6%) 24,367 23,983 6. Hero Pleasure+ (-26.6%) 12,993 17,713 7. Okinawa Praise Pro (362.5%) 10,041 2,171 8. Suzuki Burgman Street (-4.5%) 9,642 10,104 9. TVS Pep+ (110.9%) 9,447 4,478 10. Yamaha Fascino (-1.6%) 9,373 9,525

The TVS Ntorq 125 cc scooter finished in the fifth position with a total of 24,367 units in the month of July 2022 against 23,983 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales increase of 1.6 per cent. In the second half of the table, Hero Pleasure+ garnered 12,993 units against 17,713 units with a negative growth of 26.6 per cent.

Okinawa’s Praise Pro electric scooter featured in the top ten for the first time with a total of 10,041 units last month against 2,171 units in July 2021 with a YoY surge of 362.5 per cent. Suzuki Burgman Street 125 recorded a total of 9,642 units against 10,104 units with a YoY sales decline of 4.5 per cent.

The TVS Pep+ and Yamaha Fascino finished in the ninth and tenth positions respectively last month. The former posted 9,447 units against 4,478 units in July 2021 with nearly 111 per cent growth while the latter saw a de-growth of 1.6 per cent as 9,373 units were sold against 9,525 units during the same period last year.