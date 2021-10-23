Top 10 Scooters In Sep 2021 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, Ntorq

Honda Activa took the lead on the scooter sales chart, followed by TVS Jupiter and Suzuki Access, in that order

Last month was quite slow in terms of sales for the Indian automobile industry, as it had to brave through another sales slump yet again. The scooter segment was not very badly affected though, with many models even registering a healthy growth in their sales figures.

Honda Activa was once again the best-selling scooter brand in our market, outselling rivals by a huge margin. The Activa range consists of two models – Activa 6G and Activa 125 – and their combined sales figure stood at 2,43,353 units. This was a 4.87 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) sales decline over September 2021, when a total of 2,57,900 units were sold.

TVS Jupiter saw a 0.45 per cent increase in sales on a YoY basis, from 56,085 units in September 2020 to 56,339 units in September 2021, taking the second spot on the sales chart. At the third spot, we have Suzuki Access, of which 45,040 units were sold last month. This is a 15.07 per cent YoY sales drop compared to 53,031 units sold in the same month last year.

Honda Dio managed to grab the fourth place, with a total of 34,557 units sold in September 2021, registering a 2.73 per cent YoY growth in sales. Next in line is TVS Ntorq, which saw a 12.63 per cent increase in sales on a YoY basis last month, with 29,452 units sold.

A total of 21,648 units of Hero Pleasure were sold in September 2021, translating to a 7.87 per cent YoY sales growth, helping it take the sixth position. Yamaha RayZR managed to grab the next spot, with a sales figure of 16,121 units, seeing a sales decline of 17.50 per cent on a YoY basis.

Model (YoY sales growth) September 2021 sales September 2020 sales 1. Honda Activa (-4.87%) 2,43,353 2,57,900 2. TVS Jupiter (0.45%) 56,339 56,085 3. Suzuki Access (-15.07%) 45,040 53,031 4. Honda Dio (2.73%) 34,557 33,639 5. TVS Ntorq (12.63%) 29,452 26,150 6. Hero Pleasure (7.87%) 21,648 20,068 7. Yamaha RayZR 125 (-17.50%) 16,121 19,540 8. Yamaha Fascino 125 (4.43%) 14,244 13,640 9. Hero Destini (-37.09%) 12,358 19,644 10. Honda Grazia (-7.91%) 9,065 9,844

Yamaha Fascino and Hero Destini took the eighth and ninth spots, respectively. The former’s sales figure stood at 14,244 units (4.43 per cent sales growth), while 12,358 units (37.09 per cent sales decline) of the latter were sold last month. Honda Grazia was the tenth-highest selling scooter in India last month, with 9,065 units sold (7.91 per cent YoY sales drop).