Top 10 Scooters In Nov 2021 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, Ntorq, Fascino

Honda Activa finished on top of the scooter sales table in the month of November 2021 with a total of 1,24,082 units

In the month of November 2021, Honda continued to dominate the scooter sales standings courtesy of the Activa as 1,24,082 units were sold against 2,25,822 units during the same period in 2020 with a massive YoY volume de-growth of 45 per cent. TVS Motor Company had the Jupiter finish in the second position with 44,139 units.

This when compared to the same period in 2020 with 62,626 units, the Jupiter endured a YoY negative sales drop of 29.5 per cent. Suzuki Access 125 was the third most sold scooter in the country in the month of November 2021 as 42,481 units were registered against 45,582 units during the corresponding month last year.

In comparison to the same period twelve months ago, a YoY drop of 6.8 per cent was seen. The TVS Ntorq 125 posted 19,157 unit sales as against 28,987 units in November 2020 with a YoY decline of 33.9 per cent. The Yamaha RayZR slotted in at fifth with 12,344 units as against 15,238 units with a YoY volume slump of 18.9 per cent.

Top 10 Scooters (YoY) November 2021 Sales November 2020 Sales 1. Honda Activa (-45%) 1,24,082 2,25,822 2. TVS Jupiter (-29.5%) 44,139 62,626 3. Suzuki Access (-6.8%) 42,481 45,582 4. TVS Ntorq (-33.9%) 19,157 28,987 5. Yamaha RayZR (-18.9%) 12,344 15,238 6. Suzuki Burgman Street (23.9%) 11,248 9,078 7. Hero Pleasure+ (-43.4%) 11,136 19,707 8. Honda Dio (-75.5%) 8,522 34,812 9. Yamaha Fascino (-25.3%) 8,208 10,992 10. Honda Grazia (16.5%) 5,448 4,675

In the second half of the table, Suzuki has the Burgman Street 125 finish in the sixth position and it endured the highest YoY sales growth out of them all at 23.9 per cent as 11,248 units were sold against 9,078 units during the same period in 2020. The Japanese manufacturer expanded its 125 cc recently with the arrival of the Avenis 125.

It is positioned between the Access 125 and Burgman Street 125 and is based on the same platform as the former. The Hero Pleasure+ registered a cumulative domestic tally of 11,136 units in November 2021 as against 19,707 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 43.4 per cent.

The Yamaha Fascino and the RayZR had their hybrid versions with improved fuel efficiency introduced a few months ago and the former finished in the ninth position with 8,208 units against 10,992 units with a YoY decline of 25.3 per cent. The Honda Grazia rounded out the top ten with 5,448 units.