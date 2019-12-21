Top 10 Scooters In Nov 2019 – Honda Activa, Dio & Suzuki Access In Top 3

Honda Activa recorded 2,12,164 units in November 2019 to continue its dominance as the most sold scooter in the country

Honda continued to lead the scooter space in November 2019 courtesy of Activa as it managed a total of 2,12,164 units in November 2019 as against 2,18,212 units during the same month last year with a marginal decline of 3 per cent. Just as the Activa for Honda, Suzuki’s volume sales aspiration in the scooter space relies on the Access.

The Access 125 had another impressive month last time out as 49,128 units were sold. The Japanese manufacturer registered Year-on-Year sales growth of 16 per cent as 42,334 units were retailed in November 2018. Coming in at third was Honda’s Dio as 42,481 units were sold against 38,484 units during the corresponding month in 2018.

This led to YoY sales increase of 10 per cent. The Dio pipped TVS Motor Company’s Jupiter by a narrow margin of just 1,474 units. The Jupiter had a tough month though as 41,007 units were recorded against 69,391 units in November 2018 with a massive sales slump of 41 per cent as it finished ahead of Ntorq 125.

Model (+/-%) November 2019 Sales November 2018 Sales 1. Honda Activa (-3%) 2,12,164 2,18,212 2. Suzuki Access (16%) 49,128 42,334 3. Honda Dio (10%) 42,481 38,484 4. TVS Jupiter (-41%) 41,007 69,391 5. TVS Ntorq (32%) 27,390 20,715 6. Hero Pleasure (38%) 18,474 13,388 7. TVS Pep+ (-5%) 8,439 8,889 8. Honda Grazia (26%) 8,167 6,467 9. Suzuki Burgman (12%) 7,824 6,960 10. Hero Destini 125 (-52%) 7,744 16,047

Just as other two-wheeler makers, TVS is in the transition towards BSVI emission standards and recently launched the BSVI Apache RTR 160 4V and 200 4V. The homegrown brand’s flagship scooter, Ntorq 125, garnered a total of 27,390 units in November 2019 as against 20,715 units during the same month last year with 32 per cent YoY growth.

In the top ten scooters table for the month of November, Hero MotoCorp had two models as the Pleasure and Destini 125 featured in at sixth and tenth places respectively. The Pleasure had a good run last month as 18,474 units were sold as against 13,388 units during the same month in 2018 with 38 per cent positive sales increase.

The Destini 125 gathered 7,744 units in November 2019 as against 16,047 units with 52 per cent sales de-growth. The Pleasure finished ahead of the long-running Pep+ as the latter posted 5 per cent YoY decline last month. The Grazia, on the other hand, managed 26 per cent growth with 8,167 units and the Burgman Street 125 with 12 per cent growth at ninth position.