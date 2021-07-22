Top 10 Scooters In June 2021 – Activa, Jupiter, Dio, Access, Ntorq, Destini

Honda Activa posted 94,274 units in June 2021 as against 1,21,668 units during the same period last year with YoY sales de-growth of 22.52 per cent

In the month of June 2021, Honda Activa could only finish third in the overall two-wheeler sales standings as the Hero Splendor led the way ahead of Hero HF Deluxe. The Activa endured a big YoY decline compared to the entry-level motorcycle duo but in the scooter space though its dominance could not be overseen.

The Honda Activa managed to garner more than thrice the sales of the second-placed TVS Jupiter last month. It posted 94,274 units in June 2021 as against 1,21,668 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 22.52 per cent. The Jupiter recorded 31,848 units as against 37,831 units in June 2020 with a 15.82 per cent YoY decline.

The Suzuki Access 125 finished in the third position – closely behind the TVS Jupiter as only 449 units separated them. The Japanese scooter has been the top-seller for the brand over the years and it maintains good momentum. It registered 31,399 unit sales last month against 18,680 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with just above 68 per cent YoY increase.

Scooter Models (YoY) June 2021 Sales June 2020 Sales 1. Honda Activa (-22.52%) 94,274 1,21,668 2. TVS Jupiter (-15.82%) 31,848 37,831 3. Suzuki Access (68.09%) 31,399 18,680 4. Honda Dio (22.16%) 18,983 15,540 5. Hero Pleasure (19.48%) 17,937 15,012 6. TVS Ntorq (20.66%) 15,544 12,883 7. Suzuki Burgman (-36.39%) 7,935 12,475 8. Hero Destini (-33.77%) 5,491 8,291 9. TVS Pep+ (57%) 3,368 7,832 10. Honda Grazia (-53.15%) 3,334 7,116

The Honda Dio slotted in at the fourth position with 18,983 unit sales as against 15,540 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume increase of 22.16 per cent. The Hero Pleasure finished fifth with 17,937 units as against 15,012 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a 19.48 per cent increase in sales.

The TVS Ntorq 125 scooter ended up as the sixth most sold scooter in the country last month as 15,544 units were recorded against 12,883 units with 20.66 per cent YoY volume growth. A few days ago, the Hosur-based manufacturer introduced the Race XP variant of the Ntorq with more power, new body graphics and lighter kerb weight.

The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 posted 7,935 units as against 12,475 units with a 36.39 per cent YoY drop at the seventh place while Hero’s Destini managed to record 5,491 units as against 8,291 units with a 33.77 per cent YoY decline. The TVS Pep+ finished ninth with 3,368 units sales while Honda’s Grazia rounded out the top ten with a 53.15 per cent sales drop.