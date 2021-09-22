Top 10 Scooters In August 2021 – Activa, Ntorq, Access, Dio, Jupiter

Honda Activa posted 2,04,659 units in August 2021 as against 1,93,607 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY increase of 5.7 per cent

In the month of August 2021, Honda 2Wheelers India had the Activa finish on top of the volume charts with a cumulative domestic tally of 2,04,659 units as against 1,93,607 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY sales increase of 5.7 per cent. Seven out of the ten scooters in the top ten endured positive YoY growth and the momentum is expected to continue in the coming months.

The Suzuki Access 125 finished in the second position with a total of 49,135 units in the month of August 2021 as against 41,484 units during the corresponding period in 2020 with positive volume growth of 18.4 per cent. The TVS Jupiter is all set to have its range expanded soon in India as an all-new 125 cc is waiting in the pipeline.

Expected to be introduced in the coming months, it could get visual and mechanical updates compared to the existing model. Last month, the Jupiter registered 45,625 unit sales as against 52,378 units in August 2020 with 12.8 per cent YoY de-growth. The Honda Dio was the fourth most scooter in the country as it finished ahead of TVS Ntorq 125.

Top 10 Scooters (YoY) August 2021 Sales August 2020 Sales 1. Honda Activa (5.7%) 2,04,659 1,93,607 2. Suzuki Access (18.4%) 49,135 41,484 3. TVS Jupiter (-12.8%) 45,625 52,378 4. Honda Dio (-37.3%) 26,897 42,957 5. TVS Ntorq (31.9%) 26,288 19,918 6. Yamaha Fascino (15.1%) 18,037 15,668 7. Hero Pleasure (1.5%) 17,200 16,935 8. Yamaha RayZR (2.8%) 16,064 15,620 9. Suzuki Burgman (34%) 11,011 8,215 10. Honda Grazia (-31.5%) 8,618 12,588

The Dio posted 26,897 units in August 2021 as against 42,957 units during the same period last year with a YoY decline of 37.3 per cent. The TVS Ntorq 125 ended up as the fifth most sold scooter in India last month as 26,288 units were recorded against 19,918 units with close to 32 per cent positive YoY volume surge.

In the second half of the table, Yamaha had the Fascino positioned in sixth place with 18,037 units against 15,668 units in August 2020 with a 15.1 per cent YoY volume increase. The Hero Pleasure ended up seventh with 17,200 units against 16,935 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a 1.5 per cent increase in sales.

The Yamaha RayZR finished in the eighth position with 16,064 units against 15,620 units with 2.8 per cent growth while Suzuki Burgman Street 125 slotted in at ninth with 34 per cent growth and the Honda Grazia rounded out the top ten with 31.5 per cent de-growth.