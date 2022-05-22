Top 10 Scooters In April 2022 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, Ntorq, Avenis, Dio

Honda Activa posted 1,63,357 units in April 2022 against 1,09,678 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY increase of close to 49 per cent

In the month of April 2022, Honda’s Activa continued to finish on top of the scooter sales standings as it garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 1,63,357 units against 1,09,678 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY volume increase of close to 49 per cent. The Activa was also the second most sold two-wheeler in the country last month.

TVS Motor Company’s Jupiter finished in the second position in the top ten scooter sales table as 60,957 units were recorded against 25,570 units during the same period in 2021 with massive YoY volume growth of 138.3 per cent. The Suzuki Access 125 slotted in at third with a total of 32,932 units against 53,285 units in April 2021.

This led to a YoY negative sales growth of 38.2 per cent. The TVS Ntorq 125 finished in the fourth position with 25,267 unit sales against 19,959 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 26.5 per cent. The Honda Dio was the fifth most sold scooter in India with a total of 16,033 units against 17,269 units during the same period last year.

Top 10 Scooters (YoY) April 2022 Sales April 2021 Sales 1. Honda Activa (48.9%) 1,63,357 1,09,678 2. TVS Jupiter (138.3%) 60,957 25,570 3. Suzuki Access (-38.2%) 32,932 53,285 4. TVS Ntorq (26.5%) 25,267 19,959 5. Honda Dio (-7.1%) 16,033 17,269 6. Hero Pleasure+ (-32.7%) 12,303 18,298 7. Suzuki Avenis 11,078 – 8. Suzuki Burgman Street (11.4%) 9,088 8,154 9. Hero Destini (-39.5%) 8,981 9,121 10. TVS Scooty Pep+ (-22.2%) 6,329 8,143

The Dio was the second most sold scooter from the brand as well with a negative sales growth of 7.1 per cent. The second half of the table saw the Hero Pleasure+ garnering a total of 12,303 units against 18,298 units in April 2021 with a YoY sales decline of 32.7 per cent. The Suzuki Avenis 125 based on the Access’ platform debuted only a few months ago.

It has been well received amongst customers as 11,078 units were registered as the 125 cc scooter found itself within the top ten chart once again. The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 finished in the eighth position as it was the third Suzuki model within the top ten. It recorded 9,088 units against 8,154 units during the same period in 2021.

This led to a YoY volume growth of 11.4 per cent. The Hero Destini 125 posted a domestic tally of 8,981 units against 9,121 units with a YoY drop of 39.5 per cent while the TVS Scooty Pep+ rounded out the top ten with 22.2 per cent de-growth.