Top 10 Scooters August 2022 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, Ntorq, Dio, Destini

Honda Activa posted a total of 2,21,143 units in the month of August 2022 against 2,04,659 units with a YoY sales growth of 8 per cent in India

Honda’s Activa continued to finish on top of the sales standings as 2,21,143 units were sold against 2,04,659 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY positive sales growth of 8 per cent. TVS Motor Company’s Jupiter recorded a cumulative domestic tally of 70,075 unit sales against 45,625 units in August 2021 with a YoY growth of 53.5 per cent.

The Suzuki Access 125 finished in the third position with a total of 40,375 units against 49,135 units during the same period last year with YoY negative volume growth of 17.8 per cent. The Honda Dio scooter was the fourth most sold scooter in the country as 29,714 units were registered against 26,897 units with a YoY sales jump of 10.4 per cent.

The TVS Ntorq 125 slotted in at fifth in the month of August 2022 as 27,649 units were sold against 26,288 units during the same period in 2021 with YoY volume growth of 5.1 per cent. The highly popular Ntorq’s range has regularly been expanded by TVS and only a few days ago a new colour scheme was introduced.

Top 10 Scooters (YoY) Aug 2022 Sales Aug 2021 Sales 1. Honda Activa (8%) 2,21,143 2,04,659 2. TVS Jupiter (53.5%) 70,075 45,625 3. Suzuki Access (-17.8%) 40,375 49,135 4. Honda Dio (10.4%) 29,714 26,897 5. TVS Ntorq (5.1%) 27,649 26,288 6. Hero Pleasure+ (-3.5%) 16,589 17,200 7. Suzuki Burgman Street (10.3%) 12,146 11,011 8. Hero Destini (35.8%) 11,213 8,253 9. Yamaha RayZR (-36.9%) 10,124 16,064 10. Yamaha Fascino (-49.2%) 9,150 18,037

In the second half of the sales table, Hero MotoCorp’s Pleasure+ finished in the sixth position with 16,589 unit sales against 17,200 units during the corresponding period last year with a YoY volume decline of 3.5 per cent. The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 posted a total of 12,146 units against 11,011 units in August 2021.

This led to a YoY volume increase of 10.3 per cent. The Hero Destini 125 garnered a total of 11,213 units against 8,253 units in August 2021 with a YoY positive volume surge of close to 36 per cent. The Yamaha RayZR finished in the ninth position with 10,124 unit sales against 16,064 units with a YoY de-growth of 36.9 per cent.

The Yamaha Fascino 125 finished in the tenth position with 9,150 unit sales against 18,037 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY sales growth of 49.2 per cent.