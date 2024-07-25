Top 10 Scooter June 2024: Activa, Jupiter, Ola S1, Access, Chetak

In June 2024, the top 10 scooters sold over 5.16 lakh units, demonstrating a significant year-on-year (YoY) growth of 53.54% compared to June 2023

Among the top-selling scooters, the Honda Activa dominated the charts with 2,33,376 units sold, reflecting a massive 78.38% YoY improvement from 1,30,830 units in June 2023. This impressive growth gave the Activa a commanding 45.14% share of the market. The TVS Jupiter also saw a YoY increase of 12.21%, with 72,100 units sold compared to 64,252 in June 2023. The Suzuki Access followed with 52,192 units sold, marking a 32.12% YoY growth from 39,503 units.

In the electric scooter segment, the Ola S1 is the only scooter on the top 5 list, and it stood out with a 107.57% YoY surge, selling 36,723 units compared to 17,692 in June 2023. The Honda Dio also posted triple-digit growth, up 254.60% YoY to 32,584 units from 9,189 units.

Sales for the TVS Ntorq dipped slightly by 0.94% to 27,812 units from 28,077 units in June 2023. Bajaj Chetak, another electric model, saw a 135.75% YoY increase, with 16,691 units sold, up from 7,080 units. TVS iQube’s sales grew by 5.17% to 15,210 units, while Yamaha RayZR and Suzuki Burgman showed 12.97% and 24.11% YoY growth, respectively, with 15,184 and 15,118 units sold.

Scooter (YoY%) June 2024 Sales June 2023 Sales May-24 Honda Activa (78.38%) 2,33,376 1,30,830 2,16,352 2. TVS Jupiter (12.21%) 72,100 64,252 75,838 3. Suzuki Access (32.12%) 52,192 39,503 64,812 4. Ola S1 (108.9%) 36,723 17,579 37,225 5. Honda Dio (254%) 32,584 9,189 29,041 6. TVS Ntorq (0.94%) 27,812 28,077 29,253 7. Bajaj Chetak (135%) 16,691 7,080 13,042 8. TVS iQube (5.17%) 15,210 14,462 17,230 9. Yamaha RayZR (12.97%) 15,184 13,441 13,794 10. Suzuki Burgman (24.11%) 15,118 12,181 11,121 Total 5,16,990 3,36,594 5,07,708

Comparing MoM sales from May 2024, the overall scooter sales in June 2024 saw a 1.83% growth. The Honda Activa led the list with a 7.87% MoM growth, increasing its sales volume by 17,024 units. However, TVS Jupiter and Suzuki Access experienced MoM declines of 4.93% and 19.47%, respectively, while Ola S1’s sales fell by 1.35%.

The Honda Dio experienced an increase in growth of 12.20% MoM, rising from 29,041 units in May 2024 to 32,584 units in June 2024. Conversely, TVS Ntorq’s sales dropped by 4.93%, from 29,253 units in May 2024 to 27,812 in June 2024. TVS iQube faced an 11.72% MoM decline, while Yamaha RayZR saw a 10.08% MoM growth with 13,794 units sold in June 2024.

Bajaj Chetak Electric recorded a substantial 27.98% MoM growth, with sales increasing from 13,042 units in May to 16,691 units in June 2024. Suzuki Burgman, despite being tenth on the list, posted the highest MoM growth of 35.94%, with sales rising from 11,121 units in May to 15,118 units in June.