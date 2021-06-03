Top 10 Safest Cars In The Indian Market As Per Global NCAP [June 2021]

Here, we have listed the top ten vehicles with the highest Global NCAP safety ratings that one can buy in India currently

Just a few years ago, car safety used to be the most neglected aspect when buying a new vehicle in India. However, awareness about car safety has been steadily rising among people in recent times, and many buyers now have safety high on their priority list. Car manufacturers seem to have also taken note of this, and nowadays, we have quite a few vehicles on sale in our market that have proven themselves to be extremely safe.

UK-based Global New Car Assessment Program (Global NCAP), has crash-tested numerous India-made vehicles under its #SaferCarsForIndia campaign, and awarded appropriate safety ratings to them. With these ratings considered, we have discussed here the top ten safest vehicles one can buy in the Indian market.

Among all the Indian cars ever tested by Global NCAP, Mahindra XUV300 has emerged at the top, with a 5-star safety rating for adult occupants, and a 4-star safety rating for child occupants. Tata Altroz and Tata Nexon occupy the second and third position, respectively, both of them with a 5-star adult safety rating and a 3-star child safety rating.

Next in line is Mahindra Thar, which has a 4-star safety rating for both adult and child occupants. Tata Tigor has a 4-star adult safety rating and a 3-star child safety rating. The same safety score extends to Tata Tiago as well, as the two are structurally similar cars.

Volkswagen Polo and Renault Triber have both been awarded a 4-star rating for adult safety, along with a 3-star rating for child safety. Next up is Mahindra Marazzo, which has an adult safety rating of 4 stars and a child safety rating of 2 stars.

Top 10 safest cars in India as per Global NCAP Model Adult safety rating Child safety rating Mahindra XUV300 5 stars 4 stars Tata Altroz 5 stars 3 stars Tata Nexon 5 stars 3 stars Mahindra Thar 4 stars 4 stars Tata Tigor/Tiago 4 stars 3 stars Volkswagen Polo 4 stars 3 stars Renault Triber 4 stars 3 stars Mahindra Marazzo 4 stars 2 stars Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 4 stars 2 stars Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 3 stars 3 stars

Maruti Vitara Brezza has a 4-star adult safety rating and a 2-star child safety rating, which puts it at the ninth spot on the safety chart. At the tenth position, we have Maruti Ertiga, which has been given a 3-star safety rating for both adult and child occupants.