Top 10 Safest Cars In India As Per Global NCAP [July 2022]

Here, we have listed the top ten safest cars in the Indian market currently (July 2022), as certified by Global NCAP crash test safety results

Under its Safer Cars For India Mission, Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP) has crash-tested several made-in-India cars and awarded them appropriate safety ratings. The non-profit organization has helped spread awareness about car safety in emerging car markets, and recently, it tested more vehicles, thus updating its safety chart for Indian cars.

Mahindra XUV700 has an adult safety score of 16.03 out of 17 points, and a child safety score of 41.66 out of 49 points. This translates to a 5-star adult safety rating and a 4-star child safety rating. Next in line is Tata Punch, which gets a 5-star and a 4-star rating for adult and child safety, respectively (adult safety score – 16.45 out of 17, child safety score 40.89 out of 49).

Mahindra XUV300 takes the third spot on the safety chart, with an adult safety rating of 5 stars (16.42/17 points) and a child safety rating of 4 stars (37.44/49 points). Following it is Tata Altroz, with a 5-star adult safety rating (16.13/17 points) and a 3-star child safety rating (29/49 points).

In the fifth position is Tata Nexon, which managed to score a 5-star rating for adult safety (16.06/17 points) and a 3-star rating for child safety (25/49 points). Mahindra Thar got a 4-star adult safety rating (12.52/17 points) and a 4-star child safety rating (41.11/49 points), which is the highest safety score awarded by Global NCAP to a body-on-frame SUV yet.

Next, we have Honda City (fourth-generation model), which scored a 4-star adult safety rating (12.03/17 points) and a 4-star child safety rating (38.27/49 points). On the eighth spot, we have Tata Tigor EV, with a 4-star safety rating for both adult occupants (12/17 points) and child occupants (37.24/49 points).

Model Adult occupant safety rating Child occupant safety rating Mahindra XUV700 5 stars 4 stars Tata Punch 5 stars 4 stars Mahindra XUV300 5 stars 4 stars Tata Altroz 5 stars 3 stars Tata Nexon 5 stars 3 stars Mahindra Thar 4 stars 4 stars Honda City (4th-gen) 4 stars 4 stars Tata Tigor EV 4 stars 4 stars Toyota Urban Cruiser 4 stars 3 stars Tata Tigor/Tiago 4 stars 3 stars

Toyota Urban Cruiser was crash tested recently, and it managed to impress with a 4-star rating for adult safety (13.52/17 points) and a 3-star rating for child safety (36.68/49 points). The tenth spot is shared by Tata Tigor and Tiago, with a 4-star adult safety rating (12.52/17 points) and a 3-star child safety rating (34.15/49 points).