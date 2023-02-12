Top 10 New Cars Launched In Last 10 Years In India (2013-2023)

From Maruti Baleno to Mahindra Scorpio N, here is a comprehensive guide to the best cars launched in the last 10 years

The Indian automobile market has seen a plethora of new car models in the last decade. From compact SUVs to premium hatchbacks, car manufacturers have launched some truly remarkable vehicles that have made a lasting impact in the Indian market. Here are the top 10 new car models launched in India from 2013 to 2023.

1. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (2015)

The Maruti Baleno is a premium hatchback that has become one of the most popular cars in India. Launched in 2015, the Baleno offers a comfortable ride and features a spacious interior. It is priced between Rs. 6.56 to 9.93 Lakhs (Ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available in petrol and Petrol-CNG engine options.

The Baleno offers a host of features such as LED Projector headlamps, a touchscreen infotainment system, a Heads-up-display, automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera and push-button start. Its key rivals include the Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz.

2. Hyundai Creta (2015)

The Hyundai Creta is a compact SUV that has been a popular choice among Indian car buyers. Launched in 2015, the Creta offers a spacious interior and is available in petrol and diesel engine options.

It is priced between Rs. 10.84 to 19.13 Lakhs (Ex-showroom, Delhi) and features a host of amenities such as a sunroof, automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system, and a wireless charging pad. The Creta’s key rivals include the Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder.

3. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (2016)

The Maruti Brezza is a compact SUV that has been a huge success in the Indian market. Launched in 2016, the Brezza is now priced between Rs. 8.19 to 14.40 Lakhs (Ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available only in petrol engine option while CNG version is scheduled for launch soon.

The Brezza also offers a comfortable ride and features a spacious interior, automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system, and a push-button start. Its key rivals include the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV300.

4. Hyundai Venue (2019)

The Hyundai Venue is a compact SUV that has been well-received in the Indian market. Launched in 2019, the Venue is priced between Rs. 7.68 to 13.11 Lakhs (Ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available in petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. The Venue offers long feature list including and its key rivals include the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV300.

5. Tata Nexon (2017)

The Tata Nexon is a compact SUV that has been very popular in the Indian market and Tata’s best seller car along with the top-selling SUV in India for several months. Launched in 2017, the Nexon is currently priced between Rs. 7.80 to 14.30 Lakhs (Ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available in petrol, diesel and Electric options. Its key rivals include the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV300.

6. MG Hector (2019)

Launched in 2019, the Hector is priced between Rs. 14.73 to 21.73 Lakhs (Ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available in petrol and diesel engine options. The Hector offers a comfortable ride and features a spacious interior, automatic climate control, a large touchscreen infotainment system, and a electric boot door opening. Its key rivals include the Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV700 and Jeep Compass.

7. Kia Seltos (2019)

The Kia Seltos is a compact SUV that has been very successful in the Indian market since its launch. Launched in 2019, the Seltos is priced between Rs. 10.70 to 19.15 Lakhs (Ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available in petrol and diesel engine options. The Seltos offers a comfortable ride, a long feature list, and a spacious interior. Its key rivals include the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara and Skoda Kushaq.

8. Tata Punch (2020)

The Tata Punch is a mid-size SUV that has been well-received in the Indian market. Launched in 2020, the Punch is priced between Rs. 6.00 to 8.45 Lakhs (Ex-showroom, Delhi) and is only available with petrol engine.

The Punch offers a good ride and features a spacious interior, automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system, and a push-button start. Its key rivals include the Maruti Ignis, Maruti Wagon R, and Maruti S-Presso.

9. Mahindra XUV700 (2021)

The Mahindra XUV700 is a mid-size SUV that has been one of the most successful car in the Indian market since its launch in 2021. The XUV700 is currently priced between Rs. 13.45 to 25.48 Lakhs (Ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available in both petrol & diesel engine options.

The XUV700 offers a luxurious and spacious interior along with premium features like ADAS, large touchscreen infotainment system, 7-airbags and many more. Its key rivals include the Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass, and Innova Hycross.

10. Mahindra Scorpio N (2022)

The Mahindra Scorpio N is a mid-size SUV that has been very well received in the Indian market as its waiting period soared to 2-3 years for some variants. Launched in 2020, the Scorpio N is priced between Rs. 12.74 to 24.05 Lakhs (Ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. Along with the XUV700, this new Scorpio N model is amongst the best car launched in India in last few years.

In conclusion, the Indian automobile market has seen a plethora of new car models in the last 10 years, each offering its own unique features and amenities. From compact SUVs to premium hatchbacks, car manufacturers have launched some truly remarkable vehicles that have made a lasting impact on the Indian car market.