Top 10 New Car Launches of 2020 – Altroz, Thar To Magnite

In 2020, the compact and mid-size SUV segments she plenty of action as models like Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Creta came to the fore

The Indian automotive industry saw the debut of a number of capable products this calendar year with most of them being SUVs in the compact and mid-size SUV segments. The Sonet has been the third product for the Korean auto major in the domestic market and ever since its debut, it rose to the fame instantly. The Sonet has plenty in common with the Hyundai Venue, which was introduced last year.

The sub-four-metre SUV is sold with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. It got to the top of the monthly sales charts ahead of the long time segment leader Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with an expansive range and the top-end variants comprising of premium features such as a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system.

The Sonet has continued to stay at the top and its dominance is expected to stay put into the near future as well. The second generation Mahindra Thar debuted in October 2020 before going on sale a month later. The highly sought after off-roader has become more upmarket with a thoroughly redesigned cabin and improved off-roading capability and technologies.

The homegrown UV specialist is ramping up the production of the new Thar from 2,000 units per month to 3,000 units to meet the soaring demand and reduce waiting period. The Magnite is one of the latest launches to have happened this year and Nissan has certainly gone all in with it. The compact SUV is the cheapest model in its class with a starting price of Rs. 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Thus, it has created a niche on its own amongst the crop of sub-4m SUVs. Based on the heavily localised CMF-A+ platform, the Nissan Magnite will spawn the Renault Kiger early next year. The fifth generation Honda City has made a certain impact in the C-segment for sedans while the Altroz has been another highlighting launch for Tata in recent times. The second-gen Creta deserves a worth mention too!

In this video, we have talked briefly about the top 10 car launches of 2020 and another exciting development is that we have commenced voting for the GaadiWaadi Reader’s Choice awards!