Top 10 MUVs Sold In August 2020 – Ertiga, Bolero, Triber, Innova, XL6

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was the most sold UV in India with 9,302 units as against 8,391 units with 11 per cent YoY sales growth

The sales numbers of the utility vehicles in the Indian automotive industry have been steadily increasing and in the recent times. Last month was another proof of it as several models posted good volumes. The Ertiga registered a total of 9,302 units in August 2020 as against 8,391 units during the same period with 11 per cent positive growth.

The combined sales of Ertiga and XL6 from Arena and Nexa dealerships respectively for Maruti Suzuki helped in recording an impressive growth of 11,148 units with 3 per cent YoY increase. The MUV segment, in particular, grew by 3 per cent YoY with 24,398 units sold in August 2020 courtesy of Renault Triber and Ertiga.

Behind the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in second position in the passenger UV table was the Mahindra Bolero. Due to the improvements in rural sales tally, the Bolero’s volumes have been increasing in recent months, and 5,487 units were registered in August 2020 as against 3,993 units with 37 per cent positive volume growth.

Passenger Utility Vehicles August 2020 Sales August 2019 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Eritga (11%) 9,302 8,391 2. Mahindra Bolero (37%) 5,487 3,993 3. Renault Triber (57%) 3,906 2,490 4. Toyota Innova (-39%) 2,943 4,796 5. Maruti Suzuki XL6 (-22%) 1,846 2,356 6. Mahindra Marazzo (-9%) 635 697 7. Kia Carnival 198 – 8. Datsun GO+ (-62%) 65 169 9. Toyota Vellfire 16 –

The Triber modular vehicle recorded 3,906 units as against 2,490 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with 57 per cent sales growth. Toyota’s top-selling model for the month of August 2020 was the Innova Crysta but its numbers have been steeply declining – down below 3,000 units.

With 2,943 unit sales, the Innova Crysta posted 4,796 units in August 2019 with 37 per cent YoY decline. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 ended up fifth with 1,846 units as against 2,356 units during the same period last month with 22 per cent de-growth. The BSVI version of the Mahindra Marazzo has only been up on sale for quite a while now.

Last month, 635 units of the Marazzo were sold as against 697 units with 9 per cent de-growth. The Carnival, retailed across three variants in India, sits above the Innova Crysta as a more premium MPV and is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine paired with an eight-speed auto. It posted 198 units while Datsun’s GO+ recorded 65 units and the Vellfire with 16 units in the luxury space.