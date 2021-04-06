Maruti Suzuki Ertiga headed the MPV sales charts in March 2021 ahead of Mahindra Bolero, Toyota Innova Crysta and Renault Triber

In the MPV space, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has the Ertiga sitting at the top of the sales charts for a long period of time. The scenario did not change in March 2021 though as the seven-seater recorded a cumulative domestic tally of 9,303 units as against 3,969 units during the same period last year with a Year-on-Year surge of 134 per cent.

The second place was occupied by the long serving Mahindra Bolero MUV. The Bolero has been on sale for around two decades and is still preferred by the customers due to its workhorse nature. The Bolero is on sale for too long without any substantial updates but Mahindra appears to badge the facelifted TUV300 as Bolero Neo and it will be interesting to see what happens to the existing model.

The Bolero posted 8,905 units last month as against 2,080 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY sales increase of 328 per cent. The Innova Crysta came in third with 5,743 units as against 3,810 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 50.7 per cent. It is worth mentioning that the MPV received a minor update late last year.

Model March 2021 Sales March 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (134%) 9,303 3,969 2. Mahindra Bolero (328%) 8,905 2,080 3. Toyota Innova (50.7%) 5,743 3,810 4. Renault Triber (151%) 4,133 1,644 5. Maruti XL6 (37.8%) 3,062 2,221 6. Mahindra Marazzo (1008%) 255 23 7. Toyota Vellfire (-32.2%) 65 96 8. Kia Carnival (-96%) 45 1,117 9. Datsun Go+ (150%) 30 12

Renault India has been taking advantage of buyers seeking value for money passenger vehicles in an aggressive price range. The Kwid, Triber and the recently launched Kiger follow the same philosophy. The Triber is positioned attractively below the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and thus reaping benefits. It recorded 4,133 units last month as against 1,644 units.

This led to a Year-on-Year sales increase of 151 per cent. The more premium version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga known as the XL6 with a middle row captain seating arrangement garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 3,062 units last month as against 2,221 units during the same period in 2020 with 37.8 per cent growth.

At sixth, Mahindra Marazzo posted 1,008 per cent growth as 255 units were sold while the more premium Toyota Vellfire, Kia Carnival and Datsun Go+ covered the seventh, eighth and ninth places respectively.