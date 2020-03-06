Top 10 MPVs Sold In February 2020 – Ertiga, Innova, Bolero, Triber

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga headed the charts in February 2020 from Toyota Innova Crysta and Mahindra Bolero with 11,782 unit sales

The second month of 2020 saw Maruti Suzuki’s Ertiga posting highest sales tally in the MPV segment as 11,782 units were sold against 7,975 units during the same month last year with 48 per cent Year-on-Year sales growth. Its more premium variant, the XL6, also featured in the table in fifth position.

The XL6 with second row captain seating arrangement and a redesigned front fascia compared to the standard Ertiga garnered a total of 3,886 units last month, as both combined to register more than 15,000 units for Maruti Suzuki. Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s long serving Innova brand helped in recording 5,459 units.

The premium MPV endured 18 per cent YoY sales de-growth as 6,634 units were sold in February 2019. Mahindra & Mahindra’s workhorse Bolero MUV did not disappoint in February 2020 as 4,067 units were sold against 7,974 units with 49 per cent de-growth. It took third position while the Marazzo MPV came home seventh with 1,236 units.

Model Feb 2020 Feb 2019 Growth 1. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 11,782 7,975 48% 2. Toyota Innova Crysta 5,459 6,634 -18% 3. Mahindra Bolero 4,067 7,974 -49% 4. Renault Triber 3,955 New Launch – 5. Maruti Suzuki XL6 3,886 New Launch – 6. Kia Carnival 1,620 New Launch – 7. Mahindra Marazzo 1,236 2,881 -57% 8. Tata Hexa 152 280 -46% 9. Datsun Go+ 60 349 -83% 10. Toyota Vellfire 42 New Launch –

The Marazzo encountered 57 per cent volume drop as 2,881 units sold during the corresponding month last year. Mahindra is hoping to make a comeback in sales with the arrival of new generation Thar, Scorpio and XUV500 while an updated TUV300 is also waiting in the wings. But their official launch timelines are yet unknown.

Renault India was one of the two manufacturers that posted positive sales growth last month courtesy of the Triber. The modular vehicle finished fourth in the MPV charts by recording 3,955 units. Kia’s second product for India, the Carnival, impressed in its second month as 1,620 units were retailed.

It is sold in three variants in the premium end of the scale, powered by a 2.2-litre VGT diesel engine making 200 PS and 440 Nm. Tata Motors’ Hexa ended up eighth with a total of 152 units as against 280 units with 46 per cent de-growth while Datsun’s Go Plus finished ninth with just 60 units. Toyota’s recently launched Vellfire luxury MPV managed to record 42 units last month.