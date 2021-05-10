Top 10 MPVs Sold In April 2021 – Ertiga, Innova, Triber, Marazzo, Vellfire

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga recorded 8,644 units in the month of April 2021 as it finished on top of the MPV sales table

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) had the Ertiga as the top-selling MPV in the country in the month of April 2021 as 8,644 units were sold. It was followed by the Mahindra Bolero MUV as the workhorse registered 6,152 unit sales. The Bolero has been on sale for more than two decades in India with incredible consistency in garnering volumes.

Recently, the Bolero was spotted with a dual-tone colour scheme and it could launch soon in India. The facelifted version of the TUV300 will be badged the Bolero Neo and is expected to launch in the coming months. The Toyota Innova Crysta finished in the third position with 3,600 unit sales while the Maruti Suzuki XL6 ended up fourth.

The XL6 recorded a cumulative domestic tally of 3,373 units. The Renault Triber finished in the fifth position with 2,426 units ahead of Kia’s Carnival with 301 unit sales and its aggressive price range below the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is helping in gathering customers. The Mahindra Marazzo managed to record 161 units in the month of April 2021.

Model April 2021 Sales April 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 8,644 0 2. Mahindra Bolero 6,152 0 3. Toyota Innova 3,600 0 4. Maruti XL6 3,373 0 5. Renault Triber 2,426 0 6. Kia Carnival 301 0 7. Mahindra Marazzo 161 0 8. Datsun Go+ 31 0 9. Toyota Vellfire 25 0

Its market positioning meant that more rivals could hop on the bandwagon in the not-so-distant future. Kia will introduce an all-new vehicle in early 2022 and it will more likely be a seven-seater MPV. Codenamed KY abroad, it is said to be based on the same platform as the Seltos mid-size SUV and expect it to use a similar powertrain lineup.

It could comprise a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with manual and automatic transmission choices. The Kia KY could be slotted between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta and thus it could directly rival Mahindra Marazzo. Hyundai could bring in a premium MPV along the same lines as well.

The Datsun Go+ posted a total of 31 units in the month of April 2021 and 25 units of the Toyota Vellfire were despatched during the same period. Toyota’s Hiace 14-seater MPV has also reached showrooms and only 50 units are allotted in the first batch.