Top 10 MPVs In May 2021 – Bolero, Ertiga, XL6, Triber, Marazzo, Vellfire

Mahindra Bolero finished on top of the sales charts ahead of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, XL6, Renault Triber and others in the month of May 2021

Mahindra & Mahindra has been selling the Bolero since 2000 in the Indian market. The workhorse has been popular across the country with very few changes through its lifespan and it continues to be the most consistent seller for the homegrown UV specialist despite the brand expanding its SUV portfolio with the inclusion of XUV300 and Alturas G4 in recent years.

The sturdy build and utilitarian nature of the MUV are some of the key selling points and it finished on top of the sales charts with 3,517 units in the month of May 2021 as against 1,715 units during the same period last year with a Year-on-Year volume growth of 105 per cent. The Bolero also finished in the top ten overall passenger vehicle sales table last month.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga finished in the second position with 2,694 units last month as against 2,353 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 14 per cent. The Ertiga’s more premium sibling, the XL6, ended up as the third most sold MPV in the country in May 2021 with 782 units.

Model May 2021 Sales May 2020 Sales 1. Mahindra Bolero (105%) 3,517 1,715 2. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (14%) 2,694 2,353 3. Maruti XL6 (10%) 782 711 4. Renault Triber (-43.7%) 524 931 5. Kia Carnival (192%) 146 50 6. Mahindra Marazzo 60 0 7. Toyota Innova (-97%) 20 759 8. Toyota Vellfire (-96.8%) 1 32 9. Datsun Go+ 0 62

This when compared to the same month last year with 711 units, a 10 per cent YoY sales growth was recorded. It is sold with a middle-row captain seating arrangement and has exterior changes compared to the Ertiga. The Renault Triber has been well received amongst customers due to its affordable nature.

It is being offered with multiple seating configurations and comfortably undercuts the Ertiga seven-seater as well. The Triber recorded a cumulative domestic tally of 524 units in the month of May 2021 as against 931 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 43.7 per cent. The Kia Carnival ended up in the fifth position.

It posted 146 units as against just 50 units in May 2020 with 192 per cent sales growth. The Mahindra Marazzo finished in the sixth position ahead of Toyota Innova Crysta with 20 just units as opposed to its usual good numbers, and Toyota Vellfire with just one unit last month.