Top 10 MPVs In June 2021 – Bolero, Ertiga, Marazzo, Vellfire, XL6, Triber

In the month of June 2021, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) regained the top position in the MPV/MUV sales table as 9,920 units were sold against 3,306 units during the same period last year with a Year-on-Year volume growth of 200 per cent. The Bolero finished in the second position with a cumulative domestic tally of 5,744 units.

The MUV has been a consistent seller for the homegrown UV specialist for a couple of decades due to its high popularity across the country. A recent roadmap indicated that the next generation Bolero is in the development but it could be years away from reaching showrooms. However, the Bolero Neo, which is essentially the facelifted TUV300, will be launched on July 15.

The Bolero recorded 3,292 units in June 2020 and it led to a YoY surge of 74 per cent last month. The Ertiga’s more premium sibling, the XL6, registered a total of 3,978 units as against 1,198 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 232 per cent. The XL6 could be one of the models waiting to get a reported 1.5-lite BSVI compliant diesel engine in the near future.

Model (YoY) June 2021 Sales June 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (200%) 9,920 3,306 2. Mahindra Bolero (74%) 5,744 3,292 3. Maruti XL6 (232%) 3,978 1,198 4. Toyota Innova (43%) 2,973 2,085 5. Renault Triber (-13%) 1,790 2,064 6. Kia Carnival (212%) 503 161 7. Mahindra Marazzo 402 0 8. Toyota Vellfire (29%) 63 49 9. Datsun Go+ (-76%) 12 51

The Innova Crysta climbed up the rankings in the month of June 2020 as 2,973 units were sold against 2,085 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY positive sales growth of 43 per cent. The Renault Triber sits at the entry point of the MPV segment and is positioned well below the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Its affordability has been a key part of its success.

The Triber managed to garner 1,790 unit sales last month as against 2,064 units during the same period in 2020 with a negative YoY sales growth of 13 per cent. Kia currently has the Carnival as its most premium offering in the Indian market and it has certainly delivered since going on sale early last year. It posted 503 unit sales last month as against 161 units.

This led to a YoY sales increase of 212 per cent while the Mahindra Marazzo finished in the seventh position with 402 unit sales. Toyota’s Vellfire managed to post an impressive 63 unit sales last month as against 49 units in June 2020 with 29 per cent YoY surge. The Datsun Go+ finished at the very end with just 12 units as against 51 units with 76 per cent YoY drop.