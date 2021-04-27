Hero Splendor continued to be the most sold motorcycle in the country in FY2020 as 24,60,248 units were sold with 7 per cent YoY de-growth

Hero MotoCorp’s Splendor was the most sold motorcycle in the country in the period between April 2020 and March 2021 as 24,60,248 units were sold against 26,32,800 units during the same period the previous fiscal with a Year-on-Year sales de-growth of 7 percent. The HF Deluxe finished in second place with 16,61,272 units.

When compared to the same period the previous fiscal with 20,50,974 units, the commuter motorcycle recorded 19 percent negative volume growth. The CB Shine finished in the third position with 9,88,201 units as against 9,48,384 units during the same period the previous FY with a 4 percent increase in sales.

The Pulsar finished in the fourth position with 9,45,978 units as against 8,56,026 units in April 2019 to March 2020 period with a health YoY growth of 11 per cent. The Pulsar range was recently expanded with the addition of the NS 125. The entry-level naked motorcycle is priced competitively and it uses a 125 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine.

Top 10 Motorcycles (YoY) Sales In FY21 Sales In FY20 1. Hero Splendor (-7%) 24,60,248 26,32,800 2. Hero HF Deluxe (-19%) 16,61,272 20,50,974 3. Honda CB Shine (4%) 9,88,201 9,48,384 4. Bajaj Pulsar (11%) 9,45,978 8,56,026 5. Hero Passion (-3%) 4,87,455 5,02,264 6. Hero Glamour (-23%) 4,62,912 6,02,623 7. Bajaj Platina (-22%) 4,51,685 5,78,237 8. RE Classic (-9%) 3,61,140 3,98,144 9. TVS Apache (-11%) 3,25,644 3,65,237 10. Bajaj CT100 (-41%) 2,83,027 4,80,204

The powertrain produces a maximum power output of 12 bhp and 11 Nm of peak torque. At fifth place, Hero MotoCorp had the Passion and it garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 4,87,455 units last FY as against 5,02,264 units during the same period in FY20 with a de-growth of 3 percent. The Glamour slotted in at sixth with 4,62,912 units.

This when compared to the same period in FY20 with 6,02,623 units, a YoY de-growth of 23 percent was seen. The Platina slotted in at seventh with 4,51,685 units as against 5,78,237 units with 22 percent drop in volumes while Royal Enfield’s Classic 350 registered a total of 3,61,140 units as against 3,98,144 units with 9 percent de-growth.

The new generation Classic 350 is currently in the works based on the J platform and it will be powered by a revised 349 cc single-cylinder OHC engine developing 20.2 horsepower and 27 Nm, and is paired with a five-speed transmission. At ninth, the Apache came in with 3,25,644 units and the Bajaj CT100 rounded out the top ten with 2,83,027 units.