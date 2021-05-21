Top 10 Motorcycles In April 2021 – Splendor, Apache, Pulsar, Classic, Passion

Hero Splendor finished on top of the sales charts with 1,93,508 units ahead of CB Shine, HF Deluxe and Pulsar last month

In the month of April 2021, the Indian two-wheeler industry endured a cumulative domestic sales of 9,95,097 units as against 14,96,754 units during the previous month of March 2021 with a Month-on-Month volume decline of 33.5 per cent. Hero MotoCorp led the way ahead of Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki, Royal Enfield and Yamaha.

In the top 10 sales table for motorcycles, the Splendor finished on top yet again with a tally of 1,93,508 units as against 2,80,090 units during the previous month of March 2021 with an MoM de-growth close to 31 per cent. The CB Shine finished in the second position and held the flags up high for Honda with 79,416 unit sales as against 1,17,943 units.

This led to a volume decline of 32.6 per cent. All the motorcycles in the top ten endured negative sales growth and it was understandable considering the resurgence of the second wave of health crisis leading to a massive plunge in social and economic activities across the country. The HF Deluxe ended up in the third position with 71,294 units.

Top 10 Motorcycles (MoM) April 2021 Sales March 2021 Sales 1. Hero Splendor (-30.9%) 1,93,508 2,80,090 2. Honda CB Shine (-32.6%) 79,416 1,17,943 3. Hero HF Deluxe (-50.6%) 71,294 1,44,505 4. Bajaj Pulsar (-12.3%) 66,586 75,999 5. Bajaj Platina (-48.6%) 35,467 69,025 6. TVS Apache (-11.1%) 29,458 33,162 7. Hero Glamour (-27%) 23,627 32,371 8. Royal Enfield Classic (-26.4%) 23,298 31,694 9. Hero Passion (-41.7%) 17,748 30,464 10. Honda Unicorn (-28.5%) 16,602 23,235

This when compared to the previous month of March 2021 with 1,44,505 units, an MoM sales drop of 50.6 per cent was recorded. The highly popular Bajaj Pulsar slotted in at the fourth position with 66,586 units as against 75,999 units with a negative sales growth of 12.3 per cent. The Platina entry-level commuter garnered a total of 35,467 units.

Compared to the previous month of March 2021, the Platina registered 48.6 per cent de-growth to finish in the fifth position. The TVS Apache was the sixth most sold motorcycle in the country last month as 29,458 units were posted against 33,162 units with 11.1 per cent de-growth. The Hero Glamour finished a place behind in seventh with 23,627 units.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 registered 23,298 units last month as against 31,694 units with 26.4 per cent de-growth and its new generation version is expected to debut later this year. The Hero Passion finished in the ninth position with 17,748 units while the Honda Unicorn rounded out the top ten with 16,602 units and 28.5 per cent MoM decline.