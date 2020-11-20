Top 10 Most Sold Two-Wheelers In October 2020 – Splendor Beats Activa

Hero Splendor continued to reign at the top ahead of Honda Activa, HF Deluxe and Bajaj Pulsar in the month of October 2020

Hero MotoCorp continued to post impressive sales tally in the month of October 2020 with its range of commuter motorcycles. The Splendor was the most sold two-wheeler in the country last month as 3,15,798 units were sold against 2,64,137 units during the same period in 2019 with Year-on-Year sales growth of 19.56 per cent.

The Activa finished second for Honda with cumulative domestic sales of 2,39,570 units in October 2020 as against 2,81,273 units during the corresponding period last year with 14.83 per cent negative sales growth. The HF Deluxe ended up third with 2,33,061 units as against 1,85,751 units in October 2019 with an appreciable growth of 25.47 per cent.

The Pulsar series had the best time yet in a month as it posted its highest ever monthly sales tally in October. The popular motorcycle range registered 1,38,218 units last month as against 95,509 units during the same period in 2019 with 44.72 per cent sales increase. The CB Shine was the most sold motorcycle for the Japanese manufacturer last month.

Most Sold Two Wheelers (YoY) Sales In October 2020 Sales In Oct 2019 1. Hero Splendor (19.56%) 3,15,798 2,64,137 2. Honda Activa (-14.83%) 2,39,570 2,81,273 3. Hero HF Deluxe (25.47%) 2,33,061 1,85,751 4. Bajaj Pulsar (44.72%) 1,38,218 95,509 5. Honda CB Shine (35.11%) 1,18,547 87,743 6. TVS XL (33.39%) 80,268 60,174 7. Hero Glamour (91.80%) 78,439 40,896 8. Hero Passion (64.47%) 75,540 45,928 9. TVS Jupiter (-0.54%) 74,159 74,560 10. Bajaj Platina (-13.48%) 60,967 70,466

It garnered 1,18,547 units as against 87,743 units with just over 35 per cent sales growth. The XL100 finished in sixth position as 80,268 units were sold against 60,174 units during the same period in 2019 with 33.39 per cent volume increase. The Glamour, on the other hand, endured a massive sales surge of nearly 92 per cent in October 2020.

It recorded 78,439 units in October 2020 as against 40,896 units during the same period in 2019. Its Passion sibling finished just a place behind with 75,540 units as against 45,928 units in October 2019 with 64.47 per cent volume increase. The Jupiter was the only other scooter to feature in the top ten list as 74,159 units were dispatched.

It endured 0.54 per cent negative sales growth while Bajaj Auto’s Platina rounded out the top ten with 60,967 units as against 70,466 units with 13.48 per cent volume drop. Last month, most of the two-wheeler manufactures recorded positive sales growth due to the festive season and the momentum is expected to continue in the coming months.