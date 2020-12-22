Top 10 Most Sold Two-Wheelers In Nov 2020 – Splendor, Pulsar, Jupiter, Access

Hero Splendor finished on top of the sales charts in the moth of November 2020 with 11.25 per cent YoY volume growth

Hero MotoCorp continued to be the largest manufacturer of two-wheelers in the domestic market last month as 5,75,957 units were sold with 13.8 per cent YoY sales growth. The industry as a whole recorded just over 16 lakh units as against 14,10,939 units in November 2019 with 13.4 per cent volume increase.

In the top ten table, Hero had the Splendor, HF Deluxe and Passion while Honda, Bajaj and TVS had two each and Suzuki with its best-selling product in the country, Access 125. The Splendor entry-level commuter garnered a total of 2,48,398 units in November 2020 as against 2,23,289 units during the same period last year with 11.25 per cent YoY increase.

Barring Suzuki Access and Bajaj Platina, all other two-wheelers in the top ten registered positive sales growth. The second-placed Honda Activa, and the most sold scooter in the country on regular basis, posted 2,25,822 units in the domestic market as against 2,12,164 units in November 2019 with 6.44 per cent Year-on-Year sales growth.

Most Sold Two Wheelers (YoY) Sales In November 2020 Sales In November 2019 1. Hero Splendor (11.25%) 2,48,398 2,23,289 2. Honda Activa (6.44%) 2,25,822 2,12,164 3. Hero HF Deluxe (12.46%) 1,79,426 1,59,544 4. Bajaj Pulsar (53.66%) 1,04,904 68,268 5. Honda CB Shine (25.64%) 94,413 75,144 6. TVS XL (22.94%) 70,750 57,550 7. TVS Jupiter (52.72%) 62,626 41,007 8. Hero Passion (36.04%) 53,768 39,525 9. Suzuki Access (-7.22%) 45,582 49,128 10. Bajaj Platina (-21.58%) 41,572 53,015

The HF Deluxe recorded a cumulative tally of 1,79,426 units in November 2020 as against 1,59,544 units during the corresponding period last year with 12.46 per cent YoY volume increase. The Pulsar sporty motorcycle series continued to flourish as 1,04,904 units were sold against 68,268 units in November 2019 with a massive 53.66 per cent growth.

The CB Shine garnered a total of 94,413 units last month as against 75,144 units during the same period twelve months ago with 25.64 per cent growth. The most sold Honda motorcycle in India was followed by the ever consistent XL100, as 70,750 units last month as against 57,550 units with nearly 23 per cent sales surge.

The Jupiter scooter finished seventh with 62,626 units as against just over 41,000 units with 52.72 per cent volume increase. The Passion motorcycle ended up eighth with 53,768 units with 36 per cent growth while the Access 125 slotted in at ninth with negative 7.22 per cent growth and the Platina rounded out the top ten with 21.58 per cent de-growth.