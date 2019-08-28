Top 10 Most Sold Two-Wheelers In July 2019

Honda Activa finished ahead of Hero Splendor in July 2019 with 2,43,604 units in total while the commuter registered 1,78,907 units

The two-wheeler industry has been facing tough market scenario just as the car sector, as consistent drop in sales volume results in worker lay-offs and production cuts. In July 2019, Honda’s Activa took over the honours from Hero Splendor as the country’s most sold two-wheeler by a big margin.

The popular scooter had to endure nearly 15 per cent sales drop nevertheless and it was lower than what it managed in the previous months. The Splendor, on the other hand, registered a total of 1,78,907 units as against 2,60,865 during the same month last year with a massive 31.4 per cent sales de-growth in July 2019.

Coming in at third was the HF Deluxe. It recorded a total of 1,69,632 units and when compared to the corresponding month in 2018 with 1,83,694, the commuter saw 7.6 per cent sales decrease. However, it finished just over 9,000 lesser than the Splendor and closed the gap to its entry-level sibling significantly.

Two-Wheelers July 2019 July 2018 Honda Activa 2,43,604 2,86,380 Hero Splendor 1,78,907 2,60,865 Hero HF Deluxe 1,69,632 1,83,694 Honda CB Shine 94,559 86,160 Hero Glamour 71,160 74,553 Bajaj Pulsar 62,469 63,388 TVS Jupiter 57,731 66,632 Bajaj Platina 52,489 40,074 Suzuki Access 51,498 36,596 TVS XL 51,192 67,106

Honda’s most sold motorcycle in July 2019, the CB Shine, was also the fourth overall finisher in the two-wheeler sales chart. It garnered a total of 94,559 units in July 2019 as against 86,160 during the same month last year with an appreciable 9.75 per cent sales increase and 11.4 per cent MoM sales surge.

Hero MotoCorp’s Glamour slotted in at fifth with 71,160 units as against 74,553 during the same month last year with only 4.5 per cent sales decline. Bajaj’s Pulsar lineup finished sixth with a total of 62,469 units and when compared to July 2018, the sporty model recorded only 1.4 per cent sales de-growth.

TVS Motor Company’s Jupiter ended up seventh with 57,731 units as against 66,632 units during the corresponding month in 2018 with 13.3 per cent sales drop. The best-selling 125 cc scooter in India, the Suzuki Access, was the ninth most sold two-wheeler in the country last month with 51,498 units ahead of TVS’ XL with 61,192 units.