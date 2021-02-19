Top 10 Most Sold Two-Wheelers In Jan 2021 – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar

Hero Splendor finished on top of the sales charts ahead of Honda Activa, Hero HF Deluxe and Honda CB Shine in January 2021

In the first month of the new Calendar Year, Hero MotoCorp continued to lead the sales charts with a cumulative domestic tally of 4,67,753 units as against 4,88,069 units during the same period in 2020 with a Year-on-Year sales de-growth of 4.2 per cent. The Splendor contributed to the major sum with 2,25,382 units.

This when compared to the same period last year with 2,22,578 units, a Year-on-Year volume increase of 1.26 per cent was recorded. The Activa finished in the second position closely behind the Splendor, as 2,11,660 units were registered against 2,34,749 units during the same month in 2020 with 9.84 per cent volume decline.

The HF Deluxe finished third in the overall two-wheeler sales table and was the second most sold motorcycle in the country behind Splendor last month, as 1,34,860 units were posted against 1,91,875 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a massive 29.71 per cent sales de-growth. This led to CB Shine closing in the gap.

Top 10 Two-Wheelers (YoY) January 2021 Sales Jan 2020 Sales 1. Hero Splendor (1.26%) 2,25,382 2,22,578 2. Honda Activa (-9.84%) 2,11,660 2,34,749 3. Hero HF Deluxe (-29.71%) 1,34,860 1,91,875 4. Honda CB Shine (128.20%) 1,16,222 50,931 5. Bajaj Pulsar (42.76%) 97,580 68,354 6. TVS XL100 (12.34%) 59,007 52,525 7. TVS Jupiter (34.28%) 51,952 38,689 8. Suzuki Access (-16.70%) 45,475 54,595 9. Hero Passion (60.42%) 43,162 26,905 10. RE Classic 350 (0.10%) 40,875 40,834

The entry-level commuter motorcycle managed to record a total of 1,16,222 units in January 2021 as against 50,931 units twelve months ago with just over 128 per cent sales increase. The Pulsar came in at fifth position as the popular nameplate amongst the youth recorded 97,580 units as against 68,354 units in January 2020.

With an appreciable sales growth of 42.76 per cent, Bajaj Pulsar led TVS XL 100, Jupiter, Access, Passion and Classic 350. The XL100 continued to be the most sold two-wheeler from TVS Motor Company last month as 59,007 units were recorded against 52,525 units with 12.34 per cent volume increase.

The Jupiter range garnered a total of 51,952 units as against 38,689 units during the corresponding period in 2020 with 34.28 per cent growth. The Access 125 scooter ended up eighth with 45,475 units as against 54,595 units in January 2019 with 16.70 per cent de-growth while the Hero Passion covered the ninth position with 60.42 per cent growth.

It posted 43,162 units in Jan 2021 as against 26,905 units during the same period last year while the Classic 350 finished in tenth place with almost flat growth. Its volumes are expected to increase in the coming months further as a brand new generation is waiting in the pipeline.