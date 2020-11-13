Top 10 Most Sold Two-Wheelers In H1 FY21 – Splendor Leads Activa

Hero Splendor was the most sold two-wheeler in the country in the April-September 2020 period with 9,48,228 unit sales

The Indian two-wheeler industry has seen increasing sales volumes over the last three to four months as the recovery is nothing short of brilliant from the health crisis. Capitalising on the positive buying sentiments among customers, the brands are offering attractive discounts, new trims levels, special editions and lucrative financial schemes during this festive season as well.

In the first six months of the current financial year (April to September 2020 period), it is understandable to see massive Year-on-Year volume decline amongst the manufacturers as the factory shutdown for nearly three months and the no sales regime have taken its toll. Hero MotoCorp’s Splendor finished as the most sold two-wheeler in H1 FY2021.

The entry-level commuter motorcycle garnered a total of 9,48,228 units during this period as against 13,70,138 units during the same time last FY with 30.7 per cent sales decline. The Activa ended up second with a sizeable gap compared to the Splendor as 7,19,914 units were dispatched as against 13,93,256 units in April to September 2019 period.

Two Wheelers (YoY) Sales In H1 FY2021 Sales In H1 FY2020 1. Hero Splendor (-30.7%) 9,48,228 13,70,138 2. Honda Activa (-48.3%) 7,19,914 13,93,256 3. Hero HF Deluxe (-35.2%) 7,01,943 10,83,887 4. Bajaj Pulsar (6.4%) 4,16,735 3,91,508 5. Honda CB Shine (-30.3%) 3,69,103 5,30,141 6. TVS XL100 (-24.4%) 2,51,166 3,32,284 7. Hero Glamour (-39.4%) 2,42,909 4,00,968 8. Hero Passion (-31.1%) 2,13,480 3,10,212 9. TVS Jupiter (-42.1%) 2,03,899 3,52,586 10. Bajaj Platina (-45.9%) 1,75,986 3,25,725

This resulted in a huge 48.3 per cent sales de-growth while the Hero HF Deluxe ended up third with a total of 7,01,943 units between April and September 2020 as against 10,83,887 units with 35.2 per cent drop. In the top ten most sold two-wheelers table, only the Pulsar series managed to record positive sales growth in an appreciable manner.

The popular motorcycle series registered a cumulative domestic tally of 4,16,735 units as against 3,91,508 units during the same period in the last financial year with 6.4 per cent sales increase. The CB Shine finished in the fifth position with a total of 3,69,103 units as against 5,30,141 units with 30.3 per cent volume decline.

In the second half of the table, TVS’ XL100 slotted in at sixth with 2,51,166 units as against 3,32,284 units with 24.4 per cent sales de-growth. The Passion, on the other hand, finished two places behind in eighth with 2,13,480 units while its Glamour sibling fared better with 2,42,909 units. The Jupiter scooter posted 42.1 per cent decline with 2,03,899 units and the Platina rounded out the charts with 1,75,986 unit sales.