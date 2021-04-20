Top 10 Most Sold Two-Wheelers In FY2021 – Splendor, Active, Pulsar, Jupiter

Hero Splendor finished on top of the sales charts in FY2021 as 24,60,248 units were sold with 7 per cent negative sales growth

In the last FY, Hero MotoCorp’s Splendor reigned as the most sold two-wheeler in the domestic market with a cumulative domestic tally of 24,60,248 units as against 26,32,800 during the same period the previous fiscal with a Year-on-Year negative volume growth of 7 per cent as it comfortably led Honda Activa, HF Deluxe and others.

Between April 2020 and March 2021, the Honda Activa recorded 19,39,640 units as against 25,91,059 units during the same period in FY2020 with 25 per cent YoY sales de-growth. Barring Honda CB Shine and Bajaj Pulsar, all other models featured in the top ten registered negative growth due to the difficult scenario that persisted mainly in the opening half of the financial year.

The Activa’s numbers were 5.2 lakh units lesser than that of Splendor in comparison. The HF Deluxe finished in the third position with 16,61,272 units as against 20,50,974 units during the corresponding period the previous FY with 19 per cent YoY de-growth. The CB Shine ended up as the fourth most sold two-wheeler in the country with 9,88,201 units.

Top 10 Two-Wheelers (YoY) FY2021 Sales FY2020 Sales 1. Hero Splendor (-7%) 24,60,248 26,32,800 2. Honda Activa (-25%) 19,39,640 25,91,059 3. Hero HF Deluxe (-19%) 16,61,272 20,50,974 4. Honda CB Shine (4%) 9,88,201 9,48,384 5. Bajaj Pulsar (11%) 9,45,978 8,56,026 6. TVS XL100 (-3%) 6,17,247 6,36,812 7. TVS Jupiter (-9%) 5,40,466 5,95,467 8. Hero Passion (-3%) 4,87,455 5,02,264 9. Hero Glamour (-23%) 4,62,912 6,02,623 10. Bajaj Platina (-23%) 4,51,685 5,78,237

This when compared to the same period in FY2020 with 9,48,384 units, a Year-on-Year sales growth of 4 per cent was recorded. Bajaj Auto’s highly popular Pulsar posted 9,45,978 units in the period between April 2020 and March 2021, and compared to the twelve-month period in FY2020 with 8,56,026 units, a YoY growth of 11 per cent was seen.

In the second half of the table, the TVS XL100 continued to rumble on due to the positive buying sentiments in the rural and urban areas across the country as 6,17,247 units were sold against 6,36,812 units during the same period in FY2020 with a de-growth of 3 per cent. Its sibling, the Jupiter, finished in the seventh position with 9 per cent decline.

The scooter registered 5,40,466 units last FY as against 5,95,467 units. The other Hero motorcycles in the top ten were Passion and Glamour, and they recorded negative 3 per cent and 23 per cent sales growth. The Platina rounded out the top ten with 22 per cent drop in volumes.