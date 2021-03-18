Hero Splendor finished on top of the sales charts ahead of Activa, HF Deluxe, CB Shine and Pulsar in February 2021

Hero MotoCorp had the Splendor as its most sold two-wheeler in the country in the month of February 2021 as 2,47,422 units were recorded against 2,15,196 units during the same period in 2020 with Year-on-Year volume growth of 14.98 per cent. The entry-level commuter motorcycle managed to maintain a strong gap to the second-placed Activa.

The Japanese manufacturer could not post positive sales growth with the Activa last month and it was one of the reasons for them having a big gap of nearly 40,000 units. The scooter registered a total of 2,09,389 units in February 2021 as against 2,22,961 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a 6.09 per cent YoY de-growth.

The HF Deluxe finished in the third position with 1,26,309 units as against 1,75,997 units during the same period in 2020 with a 28.23 per cent volume decline. The CB Shine was the biggest gainer last month as 1,15,970 units were sold against 50,825 units during the same period twelve months ago with a massive 128.18 per cent growth.

Top 10 Two-Wheelers (YoY) February 2021 Sales February 2020 Sales 1. Hero Splendor (14.98%) 2,47,422 2,15,196 2. Honda Activa (-6.09%) 2,09,389 2,22,961 3. Hero HF Deluxe (-28.23%) 1,26,309 1,75,997 4. Honda CB Shine (128.18%) 1,15,970 50,825 5. Bajaj Pulsar (7.65%) 81,454 75,669 6. TVS Jupiter (66%) 52,189 31,440 7. TVS XL100 (-7.81%) 51,445 55,802 8. Suzuki Access (-3.21%) 48,496 50,103 9. Bajaj Platina (36.88%) 46,264 33,799 10. RE Classic 350 (-13.79%) 36,025 41,786 Total (6.44%) 10,14,963 9,53,578

The highly popular Pulsar series saw the debut of the 180 naked roadster recently and new colours will be offered to get the attention of more customers. Last month, 81,454 units of the Bajaj Pulsar were sold against 75,669 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 7.65 per cent.

In the second half of the top ten table, TVS Motor Company had the Jupiter in the sixth position with 52,189 units as against 31,440 units during the corresponding month last year with a YoY sales jump of 66 per cent. The XL100 ended up as the seventh most sold two-wheeler in the country in Feb 2021 as 51,445 units were recorded.

This when compared to the same period in 2020 with 55,802 units, the moped saw a de-growth of 7.81 per cent. The Access 125 posted 46,264 units as against 33,799 units with 36.88 per cent sales increase while the Bajaj Platina, which recently had an ABS variant introduced into the lineup, finished ninth ahead of Royal Enfield Classic 350 with 36,025 units.