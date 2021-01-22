Hero MotoCorp continued to lead the way in the final month of 2020 with the Splendor while HF Deluxe finished ahead of Honda Activa

Hero MotoCorp has achieved a new record of 100 million unit sales in FY2021 and it ended the last calendar year on a high with the Splendor leading the charts. The entry-level commuter motorcycle garnered a total of 1,94,930 units in December 2020 as against 1,93,726 units during the same period in 2019 with 1 per cent growth.

Another commuter from Hero, the HF Deluxe, got the better of Honda Activa last month as 1,41,168 units were registered against 1,38,951 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with 2 per cent positive sales increase on Year-on-Year basis. The Activa scooter posted a cumulative domestic tally of 1,34,077 units in December 2020.

When compared to the same period in 2019 with 1,31,899 units, the highly popular scooter endured 2 per cent sales increase but it was only good enough to secure third position as opposed to its usual second. The Pulsar range of sporty entry-level motorcycles has been a huge success over the years and last month it was the fourth most sold two-wheeler.

Top 10 Two-Wheelers (YoY) December 2020 Sales Dec 2019 Sales 1. Hero Splendor (1%) 1,94,930 1,93,726 2. Hero HF Deluxe (2%) 1,41,168 1,38,951 3. Honda Activa (2%) 1,34,077 1,31,899 4. Bajaj Pulsar (48%) 75,421 50,931 5. TVS XL100 (31%) 59,923 45,669 6. Honda CB Shine (10%) 56,003 51,066 7. Suzuki Access (7%) 40,154 37,495 8. RE Classic 350 (35%) 39,321 29,121 9. TVS Jupiter (6%) 38,435 36,184 10. Hero Passion (36%) 36,624 26,960

It recorded a total of 75,421 units as against 50,931 units with the highest Year-on-Year volume growth out of all the motorcycles in the top ten table with 48 per cent increase. The XL100 has always been a strong seller for TVS Motor Company in the vast rural and urban sections of the country and it continues to impress every month in sales charts.

In December 2020, 59,923 units of the TVS XL100 were sold against 45,669 units during the same period in 2019 with YoY growth of 31 per cent. Honda’s most sold motorcycle in India last month was the CB Shine as just over 56,000 units were recorded against 51,066 units in December 2019 with 10 per cent surge in volumes.

The Access 125 finished in seventh position with 40,154 units as against 37,495 units with 7 per cent growth while the Royal Enfield Classic 350 endured 35 per cent sales increase as 39,321 units were posted. The Jupiter ended up ninth with 38,435 units and the Passion in tenth with 36,624 units.